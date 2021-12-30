ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 is the Year of the Tiger

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article2022 is The Year of the Tiger, a zodiac sign last celebrated in 2010. The lunar new year is celebrated in many cultures, but perhaps no celebration garners as much attention as China’s. The fanfare begins each year around the beginning of February. The...

