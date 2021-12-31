ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China Dec factory activity unexpectedly accelerates – official PMI

By Syndicated Content
WNCY
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – China’s December factory activity unexpectedly accelerated despite disruptions from COVID outbreaks and as the economy loses momentum in the fourth quarter, according to...

wncy.com

The Independent

China switches on ‘artificial sun’ that is five-times hotter than the real thing

A nuclear fusion reactor in China has set a new record for sustained high temperatures after running five-times hotter than the Sun for more than 17 minutes, according to state media.The Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), known as an “artificial sun”, reached temperatures of 70 million degrees Celsius during the experiments, Xinhua News Agency reported.The ultimate aim of developing the artificial sun device is to deliver near-limitless clean energy by mimicking the natural reactions occurring within stars.“The recent operation lays a solid scientific and experimental foundation towards the running of a fusion reactor,” Gong Xianzu, a researcher at the Institute...
ECONOMY
AFP

Troubled Evergrande suspends share trading again

Embattled Chinese developer giant Evergrande announced Monday it was once again suspending trading of its shares in Hong Kong ahead of an announcement. The country's property firms have struggled in the wake of Beijing's drive to curb excessive debt in the real estate sector as well as rampant consumer speculation. Drowning in $300 billion in liabilities, Evergrande has struggled to repay bondholders and investors after Beijing's crackdown suddenly turned off the liquidity taps. "At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at 9:00am on 3 January 2022 pending the release by the Company of an announcement containing inside information," the group said in a short statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
MARKETS
investing.com

Irish manufacturing growth moderates again in Dec - PMI

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Growth in Irish manufacturing activity eased further in December from record highs reached earlier in 2021, a survey showed on Monday, at the end of the third-strongest quarter on records going back more than 20 years. The AIB IHS Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to...
BUSINESS
jack1065.com

S.Korea factory activity quickens but output, export orders shrink – PMI

SEOUL (Reuters) – Activity in South Korea’s factories expanded at the fastest pace in three months in December but the economy struggled to gather momentum as rising global coronavirus cases and continued supply constraint weighed on production and overseas demand. The IHS Markit purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pmi#Reuters#Covid#Nbs
US News and World Report

Euro Zone Factory Growth Stayed Strong in Dec as Supply Issues Eased -PMI

LONDON (Reuters) - Manufacturing activity in the euro zone remained resilient at the end of 2021 as factories took advantage of an easing in supply chain bottlenecks and stocked up on raw materials at a record pace, a survey showed. The global coronavirus pandemic had left factories struggling to get...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Eurozone PMI manufacturing finalized at 58.0 in Dec, alleviating supply chain pressures fed through to prices

Eurozone PMI manufacturing was finalized at 58.0 in December, down from November’s 58.4. Markit said modest alleviation in supply pressures facilitated survey-record in crease in inventories. Broad sector growth growth continued to underwhelm while inflationary pressures receded slightly. Joe Hayes, Senior Economist at IHS Markit said:. “It has been...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Turkish manufacturing activity expands in December - PMI

ISTANBUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Turkish factory activity grew in December as firms hired more staff to expand their capacity despite a slowdown in actual output and new orders amid lira swings, a survey showed on Monday. The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for manufacturing ticked up to 52.1 in December...
WORLD
WNCY

Peru’s inflation closes 2021 at 13-year high

LIMA (Reuters) – Peru has ended 2021 with inflation of 6.43%, the highest rate in 13 years and well above the upper end of the central bank’s target, the government said on Saturday. The South American country, one of the world’s largest producers of minerals, had an annual...
BUSINESS
CNBC

China's December factory activity edges up despite virus outbreaks

China's factory activity unexpectedly accelerated in December, but only by a small margin, according to an official survey released on Friday, amid disruptions from Covid outbreaks and as the broader economy loses momentum in the fourth quarter. The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) rose to 50.3 from 50.1 in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Chinese factory activity edges higher in December

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese factory activity edged higher in December as supply disruptions eased and export demand weakened, a survey showed Friday. The monthly purchasing managers’ index issued by the national statistics agency and an industry group gained to 50.3 from November’s 50.1 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity accelerating.
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

China's December factory activity edges up ahead of economic headwinds

BEIJING (Dec 31): China's factory activity unexpectedly accelerated in December, but only by a slim margin, an official survey on Friday (Dec 31) showed, with analysts foreseeing more economic headwinds in the near term and policymakers being pressured to offer support measures. The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) rose...
ECONOMY
yicaiglobal.com

China’s Factory Activity Inches Up for a Second Straight Month in December

(Yicai Global) Dec. 31 -- China’s factory activity edged higher in December for a second month in a row, as cost pressures on companies abated somewhat following a drop in commodity prices. The purchasing managers’ index for manufacturing stood at 50.3 this month, up from 50.1 in November, according...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

USD/CNH Price Analysis: Stays on the way to 50-DMA despite upbeat China PMI

USD/CNH recovers from intraday low, stays positive for second consecutive day. China’s official PMI data arrived better than expected in December. Sustained break of 21-DMA, firmer oscillators favor bulls. The previous resistance line from September becomes critical support. USD/CNH picks up bids to extend the previous day’s rebound, bouncing...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD Price Analysis: Remains sidelined around 200-SMA after China PMI

NZD/USD paid a little heed to China’s official PMI data for December. China’s NBS Manufacturing PMI came in upbeat but Non-Manufacturing PMI missed expectations. Sustained break of 100-SMA, previous resistance from November 15 keeps buyers hopeful. Bulls need to over 0.6860 to excel further, 0.6735 acts as extra...
WORLD
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

China's factories are still recovering, but Covid-19 pains linger

Activity at China's big factories continued to pick up this month even as the country battles stubborn Covid-19 outbreaks that threaten to hamper production. Manufacturing activity increased to 50.3 in December from 50.1 in November, according to survey data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics on Friday. It was...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNCY

S.Korea Dec inflation at 3.7%, 2021 rate at decade high of 2.5%

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea’s annual inflation this year outpaced the central bank’s current forecasts and soared to a decade-high, proving to policymakers prices are becoming harder to tame and boosting the case for more interest rate hikes in 2022. The average consumer inflation rate for the whole year...
BUSINESS
WNCY

China makes REITs push to speed up infrastructure investment

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s state planner is making a nationwide push to boost the country’s nascent real estate investment trusts (REITs) market, as Beijing seeks to speed up infrastructure investment. The National Development & Reform Commission (NDRC) urged its local bureaus to step up publicity, cut red...
REAL ESTATE
WNCY

Russian services sector shrinks in December as COVID-19 takes toll – PMI

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s service sector contracted for a third straight month in December as the volume of new orders shrank, while business confidence fell to its lowest level in more than a year, a business survey showed on Thursday. The Markit purchasing managers index (PMI) for the...
BUSINESS
WNCY

M&A will help Chinese property firms lower debt, PBOC official says

BEIJING (Reuters) – Mergers and acquisitions in the Chinese property market will help firms lower their debt, Zou Lan, head of financial markets at the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), said on Thursday. “Mergers and acquisitions of projects between real estate companies are the most effective market-oriented means...
ECONOMY

Community Policy