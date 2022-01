Stocks were modestly higher Thursday, helped by a bit of good economic data. Trading was relatively quiet with many investors having closed out their positions for the year. Companies that rely on consumer spending as well as health care and communications stocks accounted for a big share of the gains. Cruise lines fell after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that passengers avoid cruise travel, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status. The Chicago Purchasing Manager Index, a gauge of manufacturing and economic activity, came in at a better-than-expected reading of 63.1 for December.

