Premier Boxing Champions kicked off the new year with an all-heavyweight pay-per-view card in Florida, and the main event certainly delivered some twists and turns. Luis Ortiz (32-2-2 NCs, 27 KOs) was dropped twice by former IBF champion Charles Martin (28-3-1, 25 KOs) over the first four rounds. Admittedly they were flash knockdowns but still they were knockdowns of the Cuban. Then things got wild in round six, as Ortiz rocked Martin with a left hand and time stood still for Charles. His whole body pretty much went into freeze mode and yet the fight was not stopped when Martin clearly had no idea where he was. Ortiz poured on the pressure and the punches to score the knockdown.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO