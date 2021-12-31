ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China Dec factory activity unexpectedly accelerates – official PMI

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – China’s December factory activity unexpectedly accelerated despite disruptions from COVID outbreaks and as the economy loses momentum in the fourth quarter, according to...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

China switches on ‘artificial sun’ that is five-times hotter than the real thing

A nuclear fusion reactor in China has set a new record for sustained high temperatures after running five-times hotter than the Sun for more than 17 minutes, according to state media.The Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), known as an “artificial sun”, reached temperatures of 70 million degrees Celsius during the experiments, Xinhua News Agency reported.The ultimate aim of developing the artificial sun device is to deliver near-limitless clean energy by mimicking the natural reactions occurring within stars.“The recent operation lays a solid scientific and experimental foundation towards the running of a fusion reactor,” Gong Xianzu, a researcher at the Institute...
ECONOMY
AFP

Troubled Evergrande suspends share trading again

Embattled Chinese developer giant Evergrande announced Monday it was once again suspending trading of its shares in Hong Kong ahead of an announcement. The country's property firms have struggled in the wake of Beijing's drive to curb excessive debt in the real estate sector as well as rampant consumer speculation. Drowning in $300 billion in liabilities, Evergrande has struggled to repay bondholders and investors after Beijing's crackdown suddenly turned off the liquidity taps. "At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at 9:00am on 3 January 2022 pending the release by the Company of an announcement containing inside information," the group said in a short statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
MARKETS
investing.com

Irish manufacturing growth moderates again in Dec - PMI

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Growth in Irish manufacturing activity eased further in December from record highs reached earlier in 2021, a survey showed on Monday, at the end of the third-strongest quarter on records going back more than 20 years. The AIB IHS Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Euro zone factory growth stayed strong in Dec as supply issues eased -PMI

LONDON (Reuters) – Manufacturing activity in the euro zone remained resilient at the end of 2021 as factories took advantage of an easing in supply chain bottlenecks and stocked up on raw materials at a record pace, a survey showed. The global coronavirus pandemic had left factories struggling to...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pmi#Reuters#Covid#Nbs
WNMT AM 650

S.Korea factory activity quickens but output, export orders shrink – PMI

SEOUL (Reuters) – Activity in South Korea’s factories expanded at the fastest pace in three months in December but the economy struggled to gather momentum as rising global coronavirus cases and continued supply constraint weighed on production and overseas demand. The IHS Markit purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for...
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

Hong Kong’s Citizen News says closure triggered by Stand News collapse

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong independent online publication Citizen News said on Monday its decision to shut down was triggered by the closure of a pro-democracy media outlet last week following a police raid and seven arrests. Stand News, a prominent pro-democracy news site, closed last week after...
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

Germany PMI manufacturing finalized at 57.4 in Dec, some signs of encouragement

Germany PMI Manufacturing was finalized at 57.4 in December, unchanged from November’s level, lowest since January. Markit said output growth ticked up as incidence of lengthening input lead times fell. Input costs and output prices rose sharply, but rates of inflation eased. Faster rise in employment as business expectations strengthened slightly.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
kfgo.com

HK retail sales rise for 10th month in Nov on improving economy

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong’s retail sales climbed for a 10th month in November as consumption sentiment remained positive amid an economic recovery and from the government’s digital retail voucher scheme to boost spending. Retail sales in November rose 7.1% from a year earlier to HK$30.7...
RETAIL
actionforex.com

Eurozone PMI manufacturing finalized at 58.0 in Dec, alleviating supply chain pressures fed through to prices

Eurozone PMI manufacturing was finalized at 58.0 in December, down from November’s 58.4. Markit said modest alleviation in supply pressures facilitated survey-record in crease in inventories. Broad sector growth growth continued to underwhelm while inflationary pressures receded slightly. Joe Hayes, Senior Economist at IHS Markit said:. “It has been...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Turkey inflation surges 36% amid lira crisis, highest since 2002

ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkey’s annual inflation jumped far more than expected to 36.08% year-on-year in December, the highest since September 2002, data showed on Monday reflecting a plummet in value of the lira late last year. Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 13.58%, the Turkish Statistical Institute said, compared to a Reuters...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

OPEC+ expected to proceed with production increase in Feb, sources say

LONDON (Reuters) – OPEC+ is expected to go ahead with a planned 400,000 barrel per day (bpd) oil production increase in February at its next meeting, three sources from the producer group told Reuters on Monday. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kfgo.com

Indonesia 2021 budget deficit seen at 4.65% of GDP, well below estimates

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia recorded a budget deficit of 4.65% of gross domestic product for last year, “far smaller” than initial estimates, as revenues surpassed their target, finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Monday. The government collected 2,003.1 trillion rupiah ($140.43 billion), she said, citing the...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Turkish manufacturing activity expands in December - PMI

ISTANBUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Turkish factory activity grew in December as firms hired more staff to expand their capacity despite a slowdown in actual output and new orders amid lira swings, a survey showed on Monday. The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for manufacturing ticked up to 52.1 in December...
WORLD
CNBC

China's December factory activity edges up despite virus outbreaks

China's factory activity unexpectedly accelerated in December, but only by a small margin, according to an official survey released on Friday, amid disruptions from Covid outbreaks and as the broader economy loses momentum in the fourth quarter. The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) rose to 50.3 from 50.1 in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Chinese factory activity edges higher in December

Chinese factory activity edged higher in December as supply disruptions eased and export demand weakened, a survey showed Friday.The monthly purchasing managers’ index issued by the national statistics agency and an industry group gained to 50.3 from November’s 50.1 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity accelerating.Chinese manufacturing has been hampered by shortages of some components including semiconductors and disruptions in shipping. Some areas ordered factories to shut down temporarily starting in September to meet official energy efficiency targets.A measure of new orders improved to 49.7 from November’s 49.4, according to the China Federation of...
ECONOMY
yicaiglobal.com

China’s Factory Activity Inches Up for a Second Straight Month in December

(Yicai Global) Dec. 31 -- China’s factory activity edged higher in December for a second month in a row, as cost pressures on companies abated somewhat following a drop in commodity prices. The purchasing managers’ index for manufacturing stood at 50.3 this month, up from 50.1 in November, according...
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

China's December factory activity edges up ahead of economic headwinds

BEIJING (Dec 31): China's factory activity unexpectedly accelerated in December, but only by a slim margin, an official survey on Friday (Dec 31) showed, with analysts foreseeing more economic headwinds in the near term and policymakers being pressured to offer support measures. The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) rose...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

China's NBS Manufacturing PMI expands to 50.3 in December vs. 50.1 expected

The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's manufacturing sector expanded more than expected to 50.3 in December from 50.1 booked in November, the latest data published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Friday. The actual data beat the consensus estimate of 50.1 by a small margin. Meanwhile, the...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy