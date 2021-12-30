ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 20 under 20: Kerri Roberts

By Beth Bramstedt
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a female executive in the insurance industry, Kerri is concerned about the drop in women in the workplace since the pandemic. “It’s painful to watch the data,” Kerri says. “I want to advocate for women. I want to advocate for schooling and secure daycare options, and I want to advocate...

2022 20 under 40: Amber Goodwin

In 2016, Amber Goodwin decided that California wasn’t for her anymore. So she decided to sell everything and move across America. “If it wasn’t for my husband saying yes and believing in me to take on my own business, I would still be living in California dreading getting up every day and spending my life in traffic, paying way too much to live, and barely getting by,” Amber says.
WEIGHT LOSS
2022 20 under 40: Misty Larkins

Misty Larkins gets excited about strategically driven communication design, impeccably executed events, and finding the perfect T-shirt. As a marketing specialist and company president, Misty is responsible for the vision, strategy, and direction of Relevance, a multi-million-dollar growth marketing agency. She specializes in organic growth strategy through digital PR, thought leadership, conversion optimization, and search engine optimization.
BUSINESS
2022 20 under 40: Tyson Mutrux

Tyson Mutrux’s proudest accomplishment is receiving a jacket from a client after her son was killed by a drunk driver. After finishing the family’s case, she came in to sign some paperwork and asked Tyson to try on the jacket; it fit perfectly. “She gave me her son’s jacket and said I reminded her of him,” Tyson says. “The jacket is a reminder that the work we do matters.”
LAW
2022 20 under 40: Lauren Karr

Director of Marketing Success, Veterans United Home Loans. When Lauren was a little girl, she wanted to be an actress. Her dream was to move to New York and perform on Broadway before moving on to TV. During high school, she decided to focus on the next best thing — TV news and radio. She spent her college years moonlighting as Larissa on Y107 and working as a student reporter at KOMU. She co-anchored the morning show before eventually joining Veterans United Home Loans and becoming their director of marketing success.
CANCER
The rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes

Once hailed as the "female Steve Jobs," Elizabeth Holmes has been found guilty of knowingly defrauding investors, but found not guilty of defrauding patients. The BBC's James Clayton spoke to one former investor about the downfall of Theranos, Holmes' Silicon Valley blood testing start-up once valued at $9bn (£7bn).
CELEBRITIES
WME Signs Tech Power Couple Sriram Krishnan and Aarthi Ramamurthy (EXCLUSIVE)

Notable tech players and entrepreneurs Sriram Krishnan and Aarthi Ramamurthy have signed with WME. Along with deep resumes listing companies like Facebook and Twitter, Krishnan and Ramamurthy gained popularity over the pandemic as the hosts of the Clubhouse audio series “The Good Time Show” — where moguls like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are known to drop in for chats. The talent agency will work with the married executives in areas including film and television development, as well as publishing and podcasting projects.  Krishnan is a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, investing across consumer and crypto startups. He leads the firm’s stake in...
BUSINESS
Elizabeth Holmes: Silicon Valley's fallen star

Elizabeth Holmes's startup Theranos made her a multi-billionaire hailed as the next US tech visionary by age 30, but it all evaporated in a flash of lawsuits, ignominy and, finally, criminal charges. The rise and fall of Holmes, who on Monday was convicted of defrauding investors of her biotech startup, is a heavily-chronicled saga that prompted a hard look at her methods but also the unseemly aspects of startup life. In many ways Holmes fit the image of a Silicon Valley entrepreneur, from her dark-colored turtleneck sweaters that evoked tech legend and Apple founder Steve Jobs to her dropping out of Californiaâs elite Stanford University. But much like in her trial, the fundamental question has been whether she was a true visionary who simply failed, as she claimed on the stand, or a skilled self-promoter who took advantage of a credulous context to commit fraud.
CELEBRITIES
Scientist, enforcer, high-flyer: 3 women put a mark on tech

Three bright and driven women with ground-breaking ideas made significant — if very different — marks on the embattled tech industry in 2021. Frances Haugen, Lina Khan and Elizabeth Holmes — a data scientist turned whistleblower, a legal scholar turned antitrust enforcer and a former Silicon Valley high-flyer turned criminal defendant — all figured heavily in a technology world where men have long dominated the spotlight. Think Bill Gates, Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk.Haugen, a former product manager at Facebook went public with internal documents to buttress accusations that the social network giant elevated profits...
BUSINESS
Elizabeth Holmes trial: Everything you need to know about the Theranos founder

Elizabeth Holmes has been found guilty of defrauding investors in her former blood-testing startup company, Theranos, concluding a trial that has gripped both Silicon Valley and the international media outlets which initially helped propel her to stardom.Theranos was at one point valued at approximately $9bn, but is now a byword for corporate misconduct, having wowed the tech world before collapsing in a storm over the efficacy of the technology supposedly at its core.As the founder and former chief executive officer of the disgraced company, Holmes was accused of lying to patients about testing, and to investors about projected revenues...
ECONOMY
Christians point to genetics breakthroughs to show Adam and Eve are not incompatible with evolution

Many Christians have rejected the scientific theory of evolution in part because they think it rules out the existence of a historical Adam and Eve. Yet some scientists and theologians argue that recent breakthroughs in genetics make a historical Adam and Eve compatible with evolution, and that this development may help bridge what many see as a conflict between faith and science.
RELIGION
2022 20 under 40: Ming Hsieh

If Ming could change one thing about her life, she’d love for her house to be as organized as her nail salon. As a small business owner, Ming wears many hats. A typical day begins with answering messages and prepping the salon for the day while looking over her appointments, which are usually back-to-back Monday through Saturday. Between clients, she works on the operational side of the business, which includes branding, marketing, monitoring cash flow, visual merchandising, keeping up with the latest product trends, and maintaining inventory for sales and salon use.
BEAUTY & FASHION
2022 20 under 40: Wende Wagner

Wende Wagner believes that development is not about raising money; it’s about raising relationships. “People need to trust our organization and feel they can trust me as a steward of their generosity,” Wende says. “By building trust and developing strong relationships with all our supporters, whether they’re individual donors or corporate partners, we can do amazing things for the thriving performing arts community in Columbia.”
CHARITIES

