I am so excited to bring you this issue! The team has worked extremely hard on it . . . even more than our normal workload. We had to change our schedule and resources for just about everything. We rescheduled 27 people for a massive, multi-day photoshoot due to unavoidable conflicts. We brought in our very own Charles Bruce to take on a larger load of photography resulting in his first ever cover. We came in way late on some deadlines, but the result is one of my favorite issues ever.

COLLEGES ・ 5 DAYS AGO