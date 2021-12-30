ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

2022 20 under 40: Jacob Garrett

comomag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJacob Garrett’s job is most rewarding when he’s sitting at the closing table and gets to hand borrowers the keys to their new home. He enjoys it so much that his goal for 2022 is to help more than 120 families purchase their dream home or save money by...

comomag.com

Comments / 0

Related
comomag.com

2022 20 under 40: Megan Steen

Vice President, Central Region, Burrell Behavioral Health. Megan Steen’s life principle is to remain curious and open to new ideas. “Some of the greatest business leaders are those who are willing to re-invent their ideas and brands, especially in today’s quickly evolving world,” Megan says. “Outside of business, I think remaining curious and open allows you to develop new relationships and connections to continue learning and growing.”
HEALTH
comomag.com

2022 20 under 40: Darren Morton

Darren will be the first to tell you that he is on Earth to build relationships. He is the director of Turning Point Day Center, a ministry of Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church that meets the practical needs of more than 70 people experiencing homelessness each day. They provide daily essentials, such as use of phones, computers, showers, laundry, personal hygiene products, and an address so that clients can receive mail and fill out applications for jobs, housing, and benefits.
HOMELESS
comomag.com

20 under 40

Introducing the best of the best in Columbia. 20 under 40 honors a group of outstanding professionals under the age of 40 who excel in their industry, are company leaders, and are good community citizens. We’re excited to introduce you to the class of 2022!. Check them out here!
ECONOMY
comomag.com

2022 20 under 40: Dr. Stephen Graves

Assistant Professor, Department of Black Studies, MU. To make Columbia an even better place to live, Dr. Stephen Graves would create more opportunities for people of color to be represented in decision making and reduce the number of homeless people in our community. “I would also create more spaces for...
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage#Columbia#Cattleme
comomag.com

2022 20 under 40: Wende Wagner

Wende Wagner believes that development is not about raising money; it’s about raising relationships. “People need to trust our organization and feel they can trust me as a steward of their generosity,” Wende says. “By building trust and developing strong relationships with all our supporters, whether they’re individual donors or corporate partners, we can do amazing things for the thriving performing arts community in Columbia.”
CHARITIES
comomag.com

2022 20 under 40: Michele Curry

Michele Curry often describes herself as the Barney Stinson of banking, referring to the professionally mysterious character from the TV show “How I Met Your Mother.”. “No one really knows what I do,” says Michele. “Not even my mother. Or my boyfriend, hard as he tries.”. What...
ECONOMY
comomag.com

2022 20 under 40: Tyson Mutrux

Tyson Mutrux’s proudest accomplishment is receiving a jacket from a client after her son was killed by a drunk driver. After finishing the family’s case, she came in to sign some paperwork and asked Tyson to try on the jacket; it fit perfectly. “She gave me her son’s jacket and said I reminded her of him,” Tyson says. “The jacket is a reminder that the work we do matters.”
LAW
x95radio.com

Jacob “Jake” Ferguson Siebels

MOUNT VERNON — Jacob “Jake” Ferguson Siebels, 59, of Mt. Vernon, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in his home surrounded by family. Jake was born March 11, 1962, in Hinsdale, Illinois. He married Diana (Evanoff) Siebels on Dec. 29, 1989, in Willow Springs, Illinois. He passed away on their 32nd wedding anniversary. In addition to his wife, Diana, he is survived by his three children: Frank Skalski of Mt. Vernon, Ginny Hamilton and significant other Brent Holden of Sherborn, MA, and Katie Brooks and husband Alex of Mt. Vernon; and three grandchildren: Sarah Skalski, Jack Skalski, and Bentley Brooks all of Mt. Vernon.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
comomag.com

The Future of Columbia

I am so excited to bring you this issue! The team has worked extremely hard on it . . . even more than our normal workload. We had to change our schedule and resources for just about everything. We rescheduled 27 people for a massive, multi-day photoshoot due to unavoidable conflicts. We brought in our very own Charles Bruce to take on a larger load of photography resulting in his first ever cover. We came in way late on some deadlines, but the result is one of my favorite issues ever.
COLLEGES
comomag.com

John Fabsits & Elizabeth Leatherman

John and Elizabeth, both 20 under 40 alumni, discuss their first date, their love of the local music scene, and the key to a lasting relationship. Lenoir Woods — we met at the assisted living center. We were introduced by a mutual friend at an EPIC young professional casino night.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
comomag.com

Scout’s Honor

Times are changing for the Boy Scouts of America Great Rivers Council — with female scouts, a growing camp and Invention Campus, and a new office and Adventure Center. It’s no surprise that an Eagle Scout is leading the charge. COMO Magazine’s 20 under 40 recognizes professionals who...
MISSOURI STATE
comomag.com

Favorite Places

COMO checked in with a few of our 20 under 40 alums to find out some of their favorite places and spaces around Columbia. My go-to is Ernie’s Café! There are several reasons why it’s my favorite, but for starters — pun intended — breakfast has always been my thing, and Ernie’s hits the spot every time. I personally go with an egg-white omelet with ham, cheddar cheese, and mushrooms, and then raisin bread with lots of grape jelly! Pair my breakfast entrée with a to-go coffee in a Styrofoam cup and my day is off and running. My loyalty to Ernie’s began in college on Sunday mornings after what we hoped was a Mizzou football win. Now, it’s an occasional weekend Ernie’s run with the family before or after church. I also get a chance once a month to meet up with former colleagues in the corner booth to catch up on the weekend football games ahead.
RESTAURANTS
comomag.com

A Local Cause in Motion

Local Motion — formerly known as PedNet — rebrands to reflect advocacy focus. If you have walked, biked, driven, or ridden transit on Columbia’s transportation system — in short, if you’ve gone anywhere — you have likely benefited from the work of Local Motion.
TRAFFIC
comomag.com

Resources, Expertise, Support

Midwest Computech: providing IT services and support since 1982. What began as Young’s Typewriter IBM dealer, in Sedalia, has grown into a one-stop shop for IT services across Missouri — one that continues to expand into Arkansas, Kansas, and Illinois. Midwest Computech provides managed IT services and support to businesses, school districts, and both city and county governments. This includes backend support and technical expertise as well as the hardware and software for a service.
SEDALIA, MO
27 First News

Donna Lee Jacobs, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Lee Jacobs, age 65, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. She was born in Washington, D.C. on August 15, 1956 to Kenneth Allen Hughes, Sr. and Margaret “Peg” (Spooner) Hughes. Donna grew up in Capitol Heights,...
POLAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy