Austin Ilsley is more than a house painter. He is a leader and developer of people who happens to own a painting business. For Austin, every morning starts with strong black coffee and a meeting with the leadership team at Ai Painting Plus. The team discusses the daily schedule and team logistics and coaches each other on leadership strategy. Once the team disburses to the field, Austin prepares for the client meetings and consultations on his schedule for the day and fields any emails or messages the office staff has ready for him.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO