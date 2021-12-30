ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 20 under 40: T’Keyah Thomas

By Beth Bramstedt
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2022, T’Keyah Thomas wants to build community through poetry, radio, and film. She hopes to produce stories that highlight new and distinct voices and challenge Columbians to diversify their media libraries. As a poet and spoken word artist, she’d also like to do more with her own...

undertheradarmag.com

“Six Feet Under” Music Supervisors Thomas Golubić and Gary Calamar on the Show’s 20th Anniversary

There is such a wealth of content on television, both landed and streaming, that it’s unlikely viewers would take a deep dive into the annals of HBO to find the network’s early series. Sex in the City is getting some shine with its shaky reboot, And Just Like That… and The Sopranos is getting another look with the prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark. An HBO series that is almost never talked about, which is truly a shame, is the evergreen Six Feet Under.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Max Julien, Blaxploitation Icon and Star of ‘The Mack,’ Dies at 88

Max Julien, an actor best known for his lead performance in the 1973 blaxploitation classic “The Mack,” died on Saturday. He was 88 years old. An official cause of death was not immediately available. News of Julien’s death was confirmed by his friend, comic book writer and filmmaker David F. Walker. Walker posted a tribute to the late actor on his Instagram. “I met Max in 1996,” Walker wrote. “He was a great human being and we had so many amazing conversations. He was brilliant and hilarious and charismatic. R.I.P.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by David F. Walker (@mofoman68) Released...
CELEBRITIES
comomag.com

2022 20 under 40: Wende Wagner

Wende Wagner believes that development is not about raising money; it’s about raising relationships. “People need to trust our organization and feel they can trust me as a steward of their generosity,” Wende says. “By building trust and developing strong relationships with all our supporters, whether they’re individual donors or corporate partners, we can do amazing things for the thriving performing arts community in Columbia.”
CHARITIES
comomag.com

Skylarking

One of the most interesting sections of Skylark Bookshop is up on the mezzanine floor, nestled between Memoir and Sociology. There, you will find books on subjects as diverse as hallucinogenics, dinosaurs, the DNA double helix, astrophysics, and why algebra is a gendered construct. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the wonderful world of science.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
hcmc-tn.org

Asher Thomas

Proud parents Amanda and Ben welcomed their baby boy, Asher Thomas, into the world on 12-25-2021 at 11:29 p.m. Asher weighed in at 7 lbs 6 oz and was 20″ long. Big sister Ansley was excited too! Congratulations!
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jesse Collins Entertainment Ups Jeannae Rouzan-Clay To SVP Specials

Jesse Collins Entertainment has promoted Jeannae Rouzan-Clay to Senior Vice President of Specials at the television and film production company.  In her new role, Rouzan-Clay will now oversee the development and production of JCE’s slate of specials. In her previous role as VP of Specials, Rouzan-Clay managed the company’s specials slate, producing numerous specials including Def Comedy Jam 25, BET Honors and ABFF Honors. For more than 15 years, Rouzan-Clay has produced multiple television shows for major networks and streaming platforms including CBS, BET, VH1, Nickelodeon and Netflix. She is an executive producer of specials including A Grammy Salute To The Sounds Of...
TV & VIDEOS
Syracuse.com

‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor found dead at 69

Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News (TNS) Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Actress Who Plays Mia Is From an Incredibly Famous Family

The Dutton family is at the center of Paramount Network's hugely successful Yellowstone, but one member of the cast comes from a family that's also important in the real world. Eden Brolin, who plays Jimmy's girlfriend Mia, is the daughter of Dune star Josh Brolin and the granddaughter of Hotel actor James Brolin. She is also the step-granddaughter of Barbra Streisand.
TV & VIDEOS
TODAY.com

'Days of Our Lives' actor Rhonda Stubbins White dies at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actor, has died at age 60. According to a representative for the "Days of Our Lives" star, White died Monday. "She was a wonderful actress/client/friend with a heart of gold," the representative told TODAY in an email. In addition to the statement provided to...
CELEBRITIES
BET

Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Eddie Mekka: Actor Died at 69

In many cases, actors have to go through several small roles before they finally get an opportunity that puts them on the map. That wasn’t the case for Eddie Mekka, though. His first on-screen role and his big break were one and the same. In 1976, he was cast as Carmine Ragusa in the sitcom Laverne & Shirley and he would be a part of the show for its entire run. When the show ended in 1983, Eddie began to focus primarily on movie roles, but playing Carmine Ragusa continued to be what he was best known for. Over the course of his career, Eddie touched the lives of countless people both near and far. Needless to say, all of those people were saddened when news broke that Eddie passed away on November 27, 2021. He was 69 years old at the time, and his death came as a shock to many. Let’s get into the life and legacy of Eddie Mekka.
MUSIC
BGR.com

Thousands of fans are begging Netflix to un-cancel one of its biggest duds of 2021

Netflix released a ton of critically acclaimed and buzzy, unmissable content this year, from TV series like Maid and Arcane to original movies like The Harder They Fall and The Power of the Dog. Meanwhile, for my money, one highly anticipated Netflix TV series this year was far and away the title that simultaneously had the biggest fan base awaiting its release — and turned into one of the biggest surprise duds of 2021 for the streamer. So much so, that Netflix decided not to renew it for a second season less than a month after its release. We’re referring, of course, to Cowboy Bebop. Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the beloved Japanese anime about a group of bounty hunters set in the future.
TV SERIES
Glamour

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum Are Hilarious in the Trailer for Their New Movie

Sandra Bullock comedies are iconic, and the trailer for her latest, The Lost City, proves she has another hit on her hands. In the movie, Sandra Bullock plays Loretta Sage, a romance novelist promoting her new book, The Lost City of D. Channing Tatum plays Alan, a model and cover star of Loretta's books who seems to confuse himself for Sage's fictional character, Dash. Things don't seem to be going right for Loretta, but then in comes Daniel Radcliffe as a very rich man in a crisp white three-piece suit. He reads Loretta's book and wants her to help him find the titular Lost City. Except he's not asking: He's kidnapping her and forcing her to help.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who is Joe Gatto's wife Bessy as couple 'amicably' spit?

Impractical Jokers star Joe Gatto has confirmed he has stepped away from his role on comedy series after a decade. The comedian announced the news in a statement on Instagram on Friday as he revealed he was leaving the series to focus on his family life following his separation from wife Bessy.
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

‘NCIS’: Meredith Eaton Is Returning in Season 19 — What Brings Her Back?

A familiar face is dropping by to help out the NCIS team at a time that they need her the most.. TV Insider has confirmed that Meredith Eaton is returning as immunologist Carol Wilson in Season 19 in an episode written by one of the show’s own, Brian Dietzen (who plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer) with Scott Williams. It does not yet have an air date.
TV SERIES
Page Six

Legendary Motown singer Wanda Young dead at 78

Wanda Young, singer in the Motown doo-wop girl group The Marvelettes, died earlier this month outside of Detroit. Young, 78, died Dec. 15 of complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, her daughter Meta Ventress told The New York Times Saturday. Young replaced another singer in the Michigan group when Motown...
MUSIC

