Every man needs some of the best work pants if he wants to be ready for chores, projects, manual labor, or just stylishly looking like it. A great pair of work pants is tough and durable and made from high-quality fabrics. For serious work, you want these pants to be able to take a beating and handle dirt, cuts and regular washing. Given they’re designed to be used for work, many work pants also include extra or oversize pockets or loops to carry around any tools you might need. But not everyone needs construction work-level protection; some of the best work pants...

APPAREL ・ 7 HOURS AGO