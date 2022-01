It’s a remarkable thing, how easy it can be to take things for granted. If you haven’t already, you will be astonished, as I was, when you first drive one of the present generation of highly capable battery electric-only cars. Despite the hype and seeing a few more on the road, they’re still a minority taste, it’s fair to say, and the moment of Damascene conversion awaits many more motorists on the road to environmental redemption.The problem comes when you’ve been driving them a lot, and you get a bit blasé about things. I have found sometimes that I really...

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO