ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Pac-12 statement on new COVID-19 protocols

By BuffZone.com
buffzone.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pac-12 released the following statement regarding updated COVID-19 protocols...

www.buffzone.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Fauci says

The U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. The move could come after the CDC faced harsh feedback for its decision last week to change Covid-19 isolation periods for asymptomatic people to five days from 10.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Experts predict date for Omicron peak in US

Experts in the US have predicted cases of the Omicron coronavirus variuant will peak in the US by the end of January.Dr Anthony Fauci this week predicted an end-of -January peak for Omicron cases, while a recent study from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin suggested that the peak would be around 18 January.“I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think,” said Dr Fauci in an interview with CNBC’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

Fauci says CDC may add COVID-19 test requirement for asymptomatic

As the COVID-19 omicron variant surges across the United States, top federal health officials are looking to add a negative test along with its five-day isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus, the White House’s top medical adviser said Sunday. Dr. Anthony Fauci said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now considering […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12#Cdc#Covid#American Football
NBC News

New Covid isolation guidance from the CDC leaves many workers feeling disposable

When America’s supermarket cashiers, meatpacking workers and airline employees were deemed “essential workers” soon after the pandemic hit, these often-overlooked workers, in ways, felt more appreciated than ever before. But as businesses ordered these front-line employees to report to work despite the risks of contracting Covid-19, many felt they were being treated more like expendable workers than essential ones.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

CDC sued for vaccine safety app data after multiple refusals

A nonprofit that is critical of vaccines is suing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) after the agency declined to comply with a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for data on the effects of the coronavirus vaccine. Announced Thursday, the lawsuit surrounds data from the "V-Safe" system...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
ktvo.com

12 new COVID-19 cases reported in Adair County on Thursday

On Thursday, the Adair County Health Department confirmed 22 new cases of COVID-19 in the county. The new cases involve females ages 1, 8, 14, 28, 48, 56, 61, 73, 74 and 78. Males are ages 25 and 81. Two are in the K-12 schools sector and two are breakthrough...
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
World Health Organization

Interim statement on booster doses for COVID-19 vaccination

The World Health Organization, with the support of the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on Immunization and its COVID-19 Vaccines Working Group, continues to review the emerging evidence on the need for and timing of a booster dose for the currently available COVID-19 vaccines which have received Emergency Use Listing (EUL). This statement reflects the current understanding of vaccine performance and supply as presented to SAGE on 7 December 2021. It summarizes and contextualizes current evidence on booster vaccination. In recent weeks the SARS-CoV2 Omicron variant has emerged. Data are currently insufficient to assess the impact of this new variant of concern on vaccine effectiveness, in particular against severe disease. The statements and conclusions in this document will therefore be updated as data become available.
PHARMACEUTICALS
sweetwaternow.com

COVID-19 Update: WDH Provides Guidance on K-12 Test-to-Stay Protocols

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is providing guidance on test-to-stay protocols for students in K-12 schools and early childhood education centers starting in January of 2022. The Sweetwater County Public Health office released another COVID-19 update with the following new information:. According to the WDH’s...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Begins Offering FDA-Authorized Pills To Treat COVID-19

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland is distributing 4,500 courses of FDA-authorized prescription pills intended to help high-risk COVID-19 patients ward off serious illness, the state Department of Health announced Friday. Paxlovid, Pfizer’s antiviral drug, and Molnupiravir, Merck’s antiviral medicine, were recently authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use in patients with risk factors for serious disease caused by COVID-19. The medicines started arriving at pharmacies Thursday, and the state said it is working with clinics, pharmacies and long-term care facilities to distribute the medications statewide over the next two weeks. While vaccines, booster shots and testing are considered the best...
MARYLAND STATE
Town Square LIVE News

State hit 3,381 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

  Delaware saw 3,381 new positive cases Wednesday after all the reports were in, the Delaware Division of Public Health said Friday. That broke the record for a daily total, which already had broken the most-new-cases record when only part of the testing was in and the state said it was 1,991. On Friday, Delaware said there were 2,162 new ... Read More
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS San Francisco

FDA Allows COVID Booster Shots For Children 12 to 15 Years Old

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is expanding COVID-19 boosters as it confronts the omicron surge. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday allowed extra Pfizer shots for children as young as 12. Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older, and the FDA says they’re also warranted for 12- to 15-year-olds. The FDA also said everyone eligible for a booster can get one as early as five months after their last dose rather than six months. But the move, coming as classes restart after the holidays, isn’t the final step. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must decide whether to recommend boosters for the younger teens.
KIDS
wnypapers.com

Attorney General James issues statement on new CDC COVID-19 recommendations

New York Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday issued a statement to employers following new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) isolation periods:. “The health and safety of all New Yorkers has always been our top priority, and, in order to protect...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Guardian

US regulators approve Covid boosters for children 12 to 15

The US is expanding Covid-19 booster shots as it confronts the Omicron surge, with the Food and Drug Administration allowing extra Pfizer shots for children as young as 12. Boosters were already recommended for everyone 16 and older. Federal regulators on Monday decided they are also warranted for 12- to 15-year-olds, once enough time has passed since their last dose.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy