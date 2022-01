When a car accident takes place, emotions typically run high for all parties involved. There are usually emotions of shock, fear, and anger happening all at once. With all of these emotions racing, it can be easy for the driver's to place blame on one another. Or, the opposite can happen when one driver apologizes under a wave of shock and accidentally accepts fault for the car accident. To maintain the best cheap car insurance and to avoid having any liabilities, it's important to know how police officers and insurance companies determine who is at fault in a car accident.

