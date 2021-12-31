Cavaliers looking to acquire Rajon Rondo from Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo. Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Cavaliers are in serious discussions with the Lakers to acquire point guard Rajon Rondo, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweets that the deal is expected to be completed as soon as Friday.

Cleveland lost Ricky Rubio to a season-ending torn left ACL on Wednesday and is seeking point guard depth in the veteran Rondo, who’s currently sidelined due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

In 18 games this season (16.1 MPG), the 35-year-old Rondo is averaging 3.1 PPG, 2.7 RPG, and 3.7 APG. The four-time All-Star and two-time NBA Champion has seen his minutes reduced in recent years, but he’s known for turning things up a notch in the playoffs. Given the Cavs’ lack of depth, acquiring Rondo could be a shrewd move, as Darius Garland has shown he can play well with other strong passers, like Rubio.

Kevin Pangos, the only other point guard on Cleveland’s roster, will get his first career start Thursday against the Wizards, per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. Garland is currently sidelined in the protocols, leading to a big opportunity for Pangos. He was one of the better players in Europe over the past handful of years, so it will be interesting to monitor how he performs in his first prime-time action.

It’s worth noting that Rondo was acquired by the Clippers from the Hawks last season in exchange for Lou Williams and two future second round picks. Considering his age and production this season, it’s conceivable the Cavaliers could offer a non-guaranteed contract and perhaps a second round pick to the Lakers so they gain an asset and open a roster spot. However, a player technically isn’t required in return, as Rondo is on a one-year veteran’s minimum contract, tweets Bobby Marks of ESPN.