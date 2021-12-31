ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Cavaliers looking to acquire Rajon Rondo from Lakers

By Rory Maher
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wqpGq_0dZXFcTP00
Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo. Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Cavaliers are in serious discussions with the Lakers to acquire point guard Rajon Rondo, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweets that the deal is expected to be completed as soon as Friday.

Cleveland lost Ricky Rubio to a season-ending torn left ACL on Wednesday and is seeking point guard depth in the veteran Rondo, who’s currently sidelined due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

In 18 games this season (16.1 MPG), the 35-year-old Rondo is averaging 3.1 PPG, 2.7 RPG, and 3.7 APG. The four-time All-Star and two-time NBA Champion has seen his minutes reduced in recent years, but he’s known for turning things up a notch in the playoffs. Given the Cavs’ lack of depth, acquiring Rondo could be a shrewd move, as Darius Garland has shown he can play well with other strong passers, like Rubio.

Kevin Pangos, the only other point guard on Cleveland’s roster, will get his first career start Thursday against the Wizards, per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. Garland is currently sidelined in the protocols, leading to a big opportunity for Pangos. He was one of the better players in Europe over the past handful of years, so it will be interesting to monitor how he performs in his first prime-time action.

It’s worth noting that Rondo was acquired by the Clippers from the Hawks last season in exchange for Lou Williams and two future second round picks. Considering his age and production this season, it’s conceivable the Cavaliers could offer a non-guaranteed contract and perhaps a second round pick to the Lakers so they gain an asset and open a roster spot. However, a player technically isn’t required in return, as Rondo is on a one-year veteran’s minimum contract, tweets Bobby Marks of ESPN.

Comments / 0

Related
Hoops Rumors

Lakers to sign Darren Collison, Stanley Johnson to 10-day deals

Collison made a surprise retirement announcement just ahead of free agency in the summer of 2019, citing family and religious reasons. In his final NBA season in 2018-19, he averaged 11.2 PPG and 6.0 APG with a .467/.407/.832 shooting line in 76 games (28.2 MPG) for the Pacers. There were...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Kevin Durant won't face Lakers on Christmas due to COVID-19 protocols

Bruce Brown and James Johnson have exited the protocols for the Nets, but seven others, including star Kevin Durant, remain in the protocols for their game Saturday against the Lakers, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports (via Twitter). Durant's next opportunity to return would be Monday against the Clippers,...
NBA
Lakers Daily

Here’s how Rajon Rondo reportedly feels about Lakers shipping him to Cavs

Rajon Rondo doesn’t seem to be upset with the idea of joining the Cleveland Cavaliers after being traded for Denzel Valentine. Rondo should see an increase in playing time as he joins the Cavaliers this season who have been depleted at guard after Ricky Rubio’s season-ending ACL tear. Rondo has appeared in 18 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this season.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Rajon Rondo
Person
Lou Williams
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Kevin Pangos
Person
Ricky Rubio
FanSided

Los Angeles Lakers: An apology for Carmelo Anthony

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled mightily since Anthony Davis suffered an MCL sprain, losing most of their games despite LeBron James‘s gargantuan effort to drag his team and keep it competitive without his secondary star and most of the roster in Health and Safety Protocols. With the players...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Intriguing Guard In L.A.

After just trading away Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the first trade of the 2021-22 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers are still a franchise that is in peril. LeBron James is the only contributing player on this roster right now and with Anthony Davis out indefinitely due to a sprained left MCL, things are looking very bleak for this team.
NBA
lakers365.com

Rajon Rondo’s True Feelings Towards Lakers Trading Him To Cavs

The Los Angeles Lakers have parted ways with veteran point guard Rajon Rondo, sending him to the Cleveland Cavaliers for virtually nothing. The Lakers acquired forward Denzel Valentine in return, whose partially guaranteed deal they are expected to waive once the trade is finalized. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Rondo was all for the move.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers#Lakers#Espn#Cleveland#Acl#Ppg#Cavs#Wizards#Clippers#Hawks
CBS LA

LeBron James Scores Season-High 43, Lakers Beat Trail Blazers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored a season-high 43 points and extended his streak of 30-point games to seven in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 139-106 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. Malik Monk scored 18 points, Carmelo Anthony added 16 points and Russell Westbrook (15 points, 13 rebounds, 12 assists) recorded his ninth triple-double this season for the Lakers, who had dropped six of their last seven coming into the game. Portland’s Ben McLemore came off the bench to tie his season-high with 28 points in his first game back after clearing the league’s health and safety protocols....
NBA
Lakers Daily

ESPN insider rips apart Russell Westbrook: ‘Whatever your definition of a superstar is…Russ just isn’t that player anymore’

ESPN’s Zach Lowe discussed with Jeff Van Gundy on his podcast whether or not Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook still warrants the label of superstar. “I think it’s just time to call a spade a spade,” Lowe said. “Russ is not a superstar, whatever your definition of a superstar is. And when I hear that word, what I hear is ‘could make an All-NBA team this year’ kind of player. Russ just isn’t that player anymore.”
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
Hoops Rumors

Rajon Rondo-Denzel Valentine trade a win-win for both sides?

The Cavaliers are set to acquire Rajon Rondo from the Lakers in exchange for Denzel Valentine, which will mark the first trade of the 2021-22 regular season. Valentine, who’s on a partially guaranteed contract, is expected to be waived by Los Angeles. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (via...
NBA
CBS Sports

Russell Westbrook after nine-turnover game: 'I'm allowed to miss shots ... I can turn the ball over too'

The Los Angeles Lakers managed to squeak out a 108-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, but they needed to overcome a very uneven performance from Russell Westbrook to do so. The enigmatic point guard turned the ball over seven times in the first half alone and finished with more turnovers (nine) than made shots (seven). Westbrook finished with a strong fourth quarter, but his uneven night nearly prevented the Lakers from making it back to .500.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

How often should the Lakers play LeBron James at center?

LeBron James started his second game of the season at center Friday night, and that could be the lineup tweak that helps the Lakers survive until Anthony Davis returns, writes Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register. James continued his recent hot streak with 43 points and 14 rebounds, and the added spacing created plenty of opportunities for his teammates.
NBA
Black Enterprise

Hoping To Build A Legacy, NBA Star Dwight Howard Signs $500,000 Deal With Arrowhead Water

Los Angeles Lakers big man Dwight Howard hopes to keep scoring large after leaving basketball. The NBA star who joined the league in 2004 wants to build a legacy of helping others once he hangs up the sneakers. As such, Howard has signed a $500,000 multi-year sponsorship deal with Arrowhead Water. Arrowhead will commit $75,000 toward Dwight Howard’s Grand Champions Foundation.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
459K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy