Former Texas Tech offensive coordinator David Yost is set to become the new offensive coordinator at Florida International, according to Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports. The news broke on Sunday night. Yost has been the offensive coordinator at Texas Tech, Utah State, and Missouri. In 2018, he was a semifinalist for the Broyles Award, given to the nation’s top assistant coach. He was one of five offensive coordinators that season that were recognized as semifinalists for the award.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO