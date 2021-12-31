ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Lessons learned from Alabama loss shaping Georgia's approach

By Jake Reuse about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There were plenty of question for...

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

DAWG WALK TALK: Georgia handles Michigan in Orange Bowl

Georgia beat Michigan 34-11 late last week, and the DawgsHQ crew is here to break it all down for you to start the new one. Palmer Thombs and Jake Reuse provide their reaction and breakdown the performance. Then, they get into early thoughts on the Bulldogs’ National Championship rematch against No. 1 Alabama. All that on the latest episode of Dawg Walk Talk.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Local
Georgia Football
Local
Alabama Football
On3.com

SEC Basketball Power Rankings: New Year

We have made it to 2022, which means SEC Basketball is about to get into full swing. The New Year marks the start of the real conference grind with two games a week from here on out. With just one SEC game having been played so far for Kentucky, now seemed like a great time to hit the reset on our SEC Basketball Power Rankings. What has changed since our preseason poll? Let’s find out!
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lessons Learned#American Football
On3.com

Texas A&M lands Five-Star Plus+ linebacker Harold Perkins

ORLANDO – The rich get even richer. Texas A&M entered Sunday with the top-ranked recruiting class in the 2022 cycle. They extended their gap between them and No. 2 Alabama with the addition of Five-Star Plus+ prospect Harold Perkins. At the Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando, Harold Perkins...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Top transfer wide receiver sets commitment date

UTEP transfer wide receiver Jacob Cowing will announce his commitment Monday, according to The Athletic’s Max Olson. The 5-foot-10 sophomore posted that his top schools include Arizona, Florida, LSU, Oregon and South Carolina on Instagram. Originally a member of the 2019 recruiting class, Cowing has gone from a three-star...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

4-star RB Jovantae Barnes commits to Oklahoma

ORLANDO – Lincoln Riley moved on to USC. Brent Venables took over at Oklahoma. The new head coach in Norman has landed a premier offensive weapon. Las Vegas Desert Pines four-star running back Jovantae Barnes has committed to the Sooners over Florida State and USC Sunday at the Under Armour All-America Game.
OKLAHOMA STATE
On3.com

Ryan Day reveals what changed for Ohio State at halftime of Rose Bowl

Ohio State did not get off to a good start in the Rose Bowl on Saturday night. The Buckeyes trailed Utah 14-0 at the end of the first quarter. Ohio State was able to score 21 points in the second quarter, but Utah matched that, making it a 35-21 lead for the Utes at halftime. But when Ohio State got to the locker room at halftime, head coach Ryan Day said that everything changed.
OHIO STATE
On3.com

Oregon S&C Coach Aaron Feld Announces Departure

Oregon fans will always hold a special place in their hearts for the beloved ‘Stache’ of Aaron Feld. On Sunday morning Oregon’s head strength and conditioning coach posted an update on social media announcing his departure. Coach Feld has led Oregon football’s resurgence in the weight room...
OREGON STATE
On3.com

Auburn edge rusher TD Moultry makes decision on future

Auburn defensive end and outside linebacker TD Moultry announced Sunday night on Instagram that he will enter the 2022 NFL Draft, via Jake Weese of the Opelika-Auburn News. The fifth-year senior will not use his addition year of eligibility granted during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 39 career games, TD Moultry...
NFL
On3.com

Why Kentucky WBB's historically long break could be beneficial

Kentucky Women’s Basketball is facing its largest break between two regular-season games in modern history. After postponing their contest against Mississippi State due to COVID issues within their program, Kentucky’s next scheduled contest is on Jan. 6 against No. 13 Georgia. If the game happens, it’ll be the ‘Cats’ first contest in 18 days. For reference, the largest gap between two games in last year’s pandemic palooza was only 12 days.
BASKETBALL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
31K+
Followers
20K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy