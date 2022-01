Rescue efforts are underway after at least 20 people became trapped overnight in a tram car on the Sandia Peak Tramway in Albuquerque, New Mexico. ABC affiliate KOAT reports icy conditions resulted in about 21 people getting stuck in two tram cars near Tower 2 around 10 p.m. Friday. According to Sandia Peak Tramway general manager Michael Donavan, 20 of the 21 people that were stranded have been rescued. Donavan added that those trapped included a mix of employees from the Tram, as well as the Ten 3 restaurant at the peak.

