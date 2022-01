One of the biggest questions which fans have for LeBron James is whether he would be seen playing with his son Bronny James in the future. His son is currently 17 at the time and would be eligible to play in the NBA from 2024 after he graduates from high school in 2023 and if the NBA and NBPA bring some changes in its policies there are chances that fans might see the father-son duo playing in the same team.

NBA ・ 2 HOURS AGO