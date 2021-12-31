ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildfires near Boulder, Colorado force thousands to evacuate

NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 6

Jacquie Muzio
3d ago

my heart breaks for over 600 homeowners who lost their homes. I’m seeing the red skies, smelling the smoke. Living northeast of Boulder I’m not in danger… yet. But the winds were horrific today.

Reply(1)
5
fake Christians are Republican
3d ago

Climate change needs to be addressed. Vote blue. The others are just going to kill us for $$$$ and we will run out of water if people don’t wake up soon in Colorado.

Reply(1)
3
 

NBC News

Two missing as survivors count blessings after Colorado fire

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — Search teams looked for two missing people on Sunday in the snow-covered but still smoldering debris from a massive Colorado wildfire, while people who barely escaped the flames sorted through what was left after the blaze and investigators tried to determine its cause. The flames ripped...
COLORADO STATE
NBC News

Three missing people feared dead in Colorado wildfire

Colorado authorities searched Saturday for three people reported missing from a wind-whipped winter-season wildfire that destroyed hundreds of homes and left thousands of people trying to salvage what belongings they could from the fast-moving blaze. Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said at a news conference Saturday that the number of...
COLORADO STATE
NBC News

10 gripping photos of the devastating Colorado wildfire

A wildfire destroyed between 500 and 1,000 homes in Boulder County, Colorado, on Thursday, and forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate, NBC News reported. Gov. Jared Polis, who declared a state of emergency in the area, called the fire “absolutely devastating.”. Here's a look at some photos...
COLORADO STATE
NBC News

Snow storms and pandemic ground flights, delay holiday’s end

Wintry weather combined with the pandemic to frustrate air travelers whose return flights home from the holidays were canceled or delayed in the first days of the new year. More than 2,600 U.S. flights and more than 4,400 worldwide were grounded Sunday, according to tracking service FlightAware. That followed Saturday’s...
ENVIRONMENT
