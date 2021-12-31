Wildfires near Boulder, Colorado force thousands to evacuate
Unsold 2021 SUVs Now Almost Being Given Away: See Prices. How To Walk Normally Again With Sore Feet (This Works!) If You Need To Kill Time On...www.nbcnews.com
Unsold 2021 SUVs Now Almost Being Given Away: See Prices. How To Walk Normally Again With Sore Feet (This Works!) If You Need To Kill Time On...www.nbcnews.com
my heart breaks for over 600 homeowners who lost their homes. I’m seeing the red skies, smelling the smoke. Living northeast of Boulder I’m not in danger… yet. But the winds were horrific today.
Climate change needs to be addressed. Vote blue. The others are just going to kill us for $$$$ and we will run out of water if people don’t wake up soon in Colorado.
Comments / 6