As a public school teacher, I once saw a seven-year-old boy putting the remains of his school lunch sandwich into his backpack. I asked him what he was doing and he explained that he was taking it home to share with his family. I soon learned that his parents were going through some tough circumstances, struggling financially. The boy must have been hoping that these morsels from his sandwich would help ease some of the stress at home and provide comfort to those parents who were undoubtedly wondering how they would put the next meal on the table.

UTAH STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO