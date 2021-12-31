ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Fortuna girls top Weed to close out Enterprise tourney

By barstoolfanatics
humboldtsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fortuna girls closed out the Enterprise tournament with a 51-36 win over Weed on Thursday. Teal Mostovoy and Isobel Crosswhite were each named to the all-tournament team for the Huskies, who finished the three-day event 1-2. Mostovoy scored a team-high...

humboldtsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Hornets play the Suns on 3-game win streak

Phoenix Suns (27-7, second in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (19-17, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Phoenix. The Hornets are 9-4 on their home court. Charlotte is 8-10 in games decided by 10 points or...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Chapman
humboldtsports.com

BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP — Busy week for H-DNL teams

The Fortuna Huskies suffered a pair of losses at the Dixon Ram tournament this week, while also defeating El Dorado. The Huskies opened tourney play with a 75-64 loss to Argonaut on Tuesday and followed that with a 65-62 win over El Dorado on Wednesday, before losing 60-51 to Pioneer on Thursday night.
BASKETBALL
WTVQ

EKU women’s basketball team comes out on top in close Cumberlands matchup

Eastern Kentucky rallied from an early deficit and held off the University of the Cumberlands down the stretch for a 79-72 victory at McBrayer Arena on Friday afternoon. EKU led the entire second half until the Patriots hit a three-pointer to go up 72-71 with 1:55 to go in the game. Two free throws from Alice Recanati put the Colonels back in front with 1:18 to play. From there, EKU’s defense held Cumberlands scoreless as the Colonels netted the game’s final eight points to claim the win.
BASKETBALL
humboldtsports.com

South Fork girls place third in their bracket at West Coast Jamboree

The South Fork Cubs won two of their three games at the West Coast Jamboree this week, placing third in the Topaz bracket in girls basketball. The Cubs opened with a 50-28 win over Chowchilla, before falling 79-31 to Benicia and then bouncing back to beat Redding Christian 59-51 in the third-place game.
BASKETBALL
humboldtsports.com

Redwoods men fall to No. 6 Las Positas

A shorthanded College of the Redwoods men’s basketball team fell 90-75 at Las Positas on Thursday. The Corsairs, who were missing starters Donald Willis and Drew Gillette through injury, got a balanced performance with five players scoring in double digits. But unfortunately that wasn’t enough to topple the No....
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fortuna
humboldtsports.com

HSU women’s game canceled because of COVID

A scheduled Humboldt State women’s basketball game against Sonoma State has been canceled because of COVID protocols. The game was scheduled for Sunday afternoon at Lumberjack Arena. Per NCAA regulations, the game will not be counted on Humboldt State’s overall record, and per CCAA regulations, the contest will be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Norwalk Reflector

Willard takes momentum into tough stretch

WILLARD — Any win over a longtime rival is embraced. But in the case of the Willard boys basketball team, despite it only being Dec. 30, its 63-57 win over Shelby in a non-league victory at Robert L. Haas Gymnasium was also much-needed. That's because the victory over the...
WILLARD, OH
CBS LA

UCLA Men’s Basketball Game At Stanford Postponed Due To COVID-19 Protocols

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — UCLA men’s upcoming game at Stanford has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, the team said Sunday. The game was canceled for detected infections with Stanford’s program. A new date for the game — previously scheduled for January 6th — has not yet been announced. Meanwhile, the Bruins rescheduled a previously postponed home game against Arizona State to January 5th at 7:30 p.m. PST. This will be their first game back on the court since December 11, when a rash of COVID-19 infections and players, coaches and staff being placed into protocols. UPCOMING: Arizona State at UCLA, on Wednesday (Jan. 5). ⏰: 7:30 p.m. (PT)📺: @FS1 pic.twitter.com/BYge8n3ylf — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) January 2, 2022 That game had previously been set to be played on January 1st. “Fans with tickets for the previously scheduled date (Jan. 1) for this game can show their tickets for admission on Wednesday, Jan. 5. For any questions regarding tickets, please contact UCLA’s Central Ticket Office at cto@tickets.ucla.edu,” the school said on its website. Despite not playing in over a month, the Bruins have only fallen one spot in the AP Top 25 rankings, from No. 4 to No. 5.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Chronicle

Acorns Topped by Vikings in Tourney Title Game

Oakville fell behind early and couldn’t muster a comeback against Willapa Valley in a 68-57 defeat in the title game of the Jack Q. Pearson Holiday Classic at Willapa Valley High School on Thursday. Eddie Klatush led the charge for the Acorns with team-highs of 26 points and eight...
OAKVILLE, WA
San Diego Union-Tribune

Engstler's layup lifts No. 3 Louisville over No. 16 Ga Tech

Emily Engstler scored 14 points and hit a layup with three seconds remaining to lift No. 3 Louisville to its 12th straight victory, 50-48 over No. 16 Georgia Tech. In a matchup of the nation's top scoring defense in Georgia Tech and the nation's third-best in Louisville, the Yellow Jackets were trying to knock off a top-three team for the second time after beating UConn on Dec. 9
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy