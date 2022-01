Air filters are something that I believe should be in every home. Even in my hometown of Chattanooga, Tennessee, where the air is generally clean, there is a lot of pollen in the air at various points in the year. If you live in an area that’s seen consistent wildfires, you need a healthy supply of air filters even more than I do. There haven’t been many options for HomeKit-enabled air filters, though. Until recently, the only option was the VOCOlinc air filter. While I love this product, it has a large footprint, so it’s impractical for apartments or smaller bedrooms. I recently picked up the Meross HomeKit air filter for our bedroom, and it’s a great option if you need to filter the air in a smaller area.

