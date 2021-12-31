Winter storms give Sierra snowpack strong start

The Department of Water Resources conducted the first snow survey of the season at Phillips Station near Echo Summit Thursday. The manual survey recorded 78.5 inches of snow depth and a snow water equivalent of 20 inches, which is 202% of average for the survey location for this date. The snow...
Winter Storm Warnings go into effect at 10 pm tonight for Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Giles, Mercer, Bland, and Tazewell until 12pm Monday. Winter Weather Advisories go into effect at 10 pm tonight for Pocahontas, Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, and McDowell until 11 am Monday. Tonight, as temperatures continue to fall...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Winter storm watches and warnings will be in effect for parts of Maryland late Sunday into early Monday as snow could fall and accumulate over the next 24 hours.
At this late hour, we are watching a band of rain and snow that’s breaking out several hundred miles to our southwest but is also moving towards the northeast. It’s going to bring light rain later tonight, then after about 2 a.m., colder air will filter in changing rain to some wet snow and sleet for several hours.
Maryland is squarely in the path of this precipitation, which is expected to...
After a bruising holiday week of flight cancellations and record surges in Covid-19 cases, a powerful winter storm Monday further snarled US transport and shuttered the federal government and schools.
Many Americans have been scrambling to return home after the Christmas and New Year period, with several thousand flights cancelled since December 24 due to bad weather and airline staffing woes blamed in part on rising coronavirus infections among crews.
Nearly 3,500 flights Monday, the first workday of 2022, were already cancelled as of 9:45 am (1445 GMT), including 2,000 US flights or international ones starting or finishing in the United States, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.
Combined with 2,700 US flights scrapped Sunday and 2,750 grounded on Saturday, the latest cancellations compounded holiday travel misery.
Sometimes the snow storms miss us, being a Valley and all, and some times they land. We are currently in the early stages of a massive weather surge, the first that Winter brings us in 2022 so hold on to your snow shovels. According to AccuWeather we have a storm...
Thousands of El Dorado County homes are still without electricity after Mother Nature knocked out power almost one week ago. PG&E’s outage website on Sunday afternoon showed Pollock Pines as the El Dorado County community with the most affected customers — 4,076. Georgetown follows with 1,661 and Camino 544. Countywide the total was 8,399, according to PG&E data.
