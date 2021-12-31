Winter storms give Sierra snowpack strong start

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Winter storm watches and warnings will be in effect for parts of Maryland late Sunday into early Monday as snow could fall and accumulate over the next 24 hours. At this late hour, we are watching a band of rain and snow that’s breaking out several hundred miles to our southwest but is also moving towards the northeast. It’s going to bring light rain later tonight, then after about 2 a.m., colder air will filter in changing rain to some wet snow and sleet for several hours. Maryland is squarely in the path of this precipitation, which is expected to...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO