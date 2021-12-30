Manchester City Release Statement Following Burglary and Assault on Defender Joao Cancelo

The 27 year-old posted on his Instagram story just before 11PM on Thursday, confirming details of the incident in which he was assaulted by four people in an attack on his family home.

Joao Cancelo revealed an injury above his right eye, but confirmed both he and his family were OK after the incident that saw jewellery owned by the Portugal international stolen.

A statement on Joao Cancelo's Instagram story read, "Unfortunately today I was assaulted by four cowards who hurt me and tried to hurt my family. When you show resistance this is what happens."

"They managed to take all my jewellery and leave me with my face with this state. I don't know how there are people with such meanness."

"The most important thing for me is my family and luckily they are all ok. And I after so many obstacles in my life, this is just one more that I will overcome. Firm and strong, like always."

Following the incident, Manchester City have confirmed that they are supporting both the player and his family, while the police are also investigating the matter in which the player is also helping with enquiries.

A statement just before midnight on the club's official Twitter page read, "We are shocked and appalled that Joao Cancelo and his family were subjected to a burglary at their home this evening during which Joao was also assaulted."

The statement continued, "Joao and his family are being supported by the Club and he is helping the police with their enquiries as they investigate this very serious matter."

Joao Cancelo was also one of four players not spotted in first-team training on Thursday afternoon, however it is currently unknown whether the incident took place prior to or after the session at the club's training base took place.

