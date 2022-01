New Year’s Eve often marks the culmination of a season of celebration. Part of the fun of New Year’s Eve gatherings is letting loose and partying into the wee hours of the morning Ñ which also marks the first day of the new year. The saying “go big or go home” is never more appropriate than on New Year’s Eve, when the festive atmosphere can compel people to stay up a little later than they otherwise would. Waking up hours later tired and lacking motivation is not uncommon on New Year’s Day. Fortunately, there are various ways for individuals who burn the midnight oil on New Year’s Eve to feel better on January 1.

HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO