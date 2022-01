Her hit series The Waltons ran for a total of nine seasons from September 1972 to June 1981. But actress Judy Norton admits that the cast never thought beyond the next season. During a recent Ask Judy discussion on YouTube, Norton revealed how the cast did not expect anything when it came to the show. “I don’t know that we ever thought beyond the next season,” The Waltons star stated. “We never knew anything. Any season could have been our last. So I think I felt pretty confident that we were having a good run. And our ratings were good. But beyond that, I didn’t think how long it might run.”

