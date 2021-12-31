ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

NY state ban on Styrofoam begins in 2022

WNYT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA statewide ban on the use of Styrofoam containers...

wnyt.com

Comments / 22

Kenneth Gianetti
3d ago

Another virtue signaling Dumocrat law that will make it hard on small buisness,more expensive for New Yorkers and make absolutely no difference on climate or anything else. Wake up NY.

Reply(5)
7
Samantha Keller
3d ago

How about the wasted face mask and gloves people have been using? Where is all of that going? Cuomo was worried about plastic bags and yet this may be a bigger issue

Reply
4
Joker101
2d ago

wow cut even more jobs and make it harder for small businesses way to go NY for being one of the worst states to live in .

Reply
5
