Aeva Will Not Participate In CES 2022 - Will Host Virtual Product And Technology Event In Early Q1 2022

Aeva (AEVA) , a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced that because the health and safety of its employees, customers and partners are a top priority, it will not participate in the upcoming CES 2022 event due to concerns amid rapidly rising cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and internationally.

Aeva will host a Product and Technology Day, a virtual event taking place on a date to be announced.

At this event, attendees will learn more about Aeva's products and technologies, including the industry's most advanced FMCW 4D LiDAR™. Aeva 4D LiDAR uses Aeva's breakthrough LiDAR on chip module to uniquely measure instant velocity in addition to 3D position, allowing autonomous vehicles and machines to accurately perceive where things are and precisely how fast they are moving.

Aeva will continue to participate virtually in a fireside chat at the JP Morgan CES Tech/Auto Forum on January 5, with CEO and Co-founder Soroush Salehian and CFO Saurabh Sinha discussing sensing and perception for autonomous vehicles and Aeva's vision for the future of autonomy.

About Aeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA)

Founded in 2017 by former Apple engineers Soroush Salehian and Mina Rezk, and led by a multidisciplinary team of engineers and operators experienced in the field of sensing and perception, Aeva's mission is to bring the next wave of perception technology to broad applications from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial robotics, and security. For more information, visit www.aeva.com.

Forward looking statements

