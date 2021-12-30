ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aeva Will Not Participate In CES 2022 - Will Host Virtual Product And Technology Event In Early Q1 2022

By Business Wire
Aeva (AEVA) , a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced that because the health and safety of its employees, customers and partners are a top priority, it will not participate in the upcoming CES 2022 event due to concerns amid rapidly rising cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and internationally.

Aeva will host a Product and Technology Day, a virtual event taking place on a date to be announced.

At this event, attendees will learn more about Aeva's products and technologies, including the industry's most advanced FMCW 4D LiDAR™. Aeva 4D LiDAR uses Aeva's breakthrough LiDAR on chip module to uniquely measure instant velocity in addition to 3D position, allowing autonomous vehicles and machines to accurately perceive where things are and precisely how fast they are moving.

Aeva will continue to participate virtually in a fireside chat at the JP Morgan CES Tech/Auto Forum on January 5, with CEO and Co-founder Soroush Salehian and CFO Saurabh Sinha discussing sensing and perception for autonomous vehicles and Aeva's vision for the future of autonomy.

For more information about Aeva products and technology, visit www.aeva.com.

About Aeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA)

Founded in 2017 by former Apple engineers Soroush Salehian and Mina Rezk, and led by a multidisciplinary team of engineers and operators experienced in the field of sensing and perception, Aeva's mission is to bring the next wave of perception technology to broad applications from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial robotics, and security. For more information, visit www.aeva.com.

Aeva®, the Aeva logo, 4D LiDAR, and Aeries, are trademarks/registered trademarks of Aeva, Inc. All rights reserved. Third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, but not limited to: (i) the ability to maintain the listing of Aeva's securities on the New York Stock Exchange, (ii) the price of Aeva's securities, which may be volatile due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Aeva plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Aeva's business and changes in the combined capital structure, (iii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations and to identify and realize additional opportunities, (iv) the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which Aeva operates, (v) the risk that Aeva and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize Aeva's products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so, (vi) the risk that Aeva may never achieve or sustain profitability; (vii) the risk that Aeva will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which many not be available on acceptable terms or at all; (viii) the risk that Aeva experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations, (ix) the risk that third-parties suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations, (x) the risk of product liability or regulatory lawsuits or proceedings relating to Aeva's products and services, (xi) the risk that Aeva is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; and (xii) the effects of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic or other infectious diseases, health epidemics, pandemics and natural disasters on Aeva's business. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors, and for a further discussion of the material risks and other important factors that could affect our financial results, please refer to our filings with the SEC, including our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Aeva assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Aeva does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

