It's the dawn of a new year and wouldn't you know it but the Kings are in the same familiar territory they left 2021 in: looking up in the standings at a bunch of teams and an absolute fight if they're hoping to make the post-season any time soon. The Miami Heat are in town, owners of the 4th seed in the East and only two games out of the top spot - winning seven of their last eight contests to close their year. Oh, have I mentioned that the Heat currently have TWELVE players out right now, with seven in COVID protocol??

