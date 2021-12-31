ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Enterprise Diversified, Inc.

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Enterprise Diversified, Inc. ("ENDI" or the "Company") (OTC: SYTE), in connection with the proposed merger with CrossingBridge Advisors, LLC ("CrossingBridge"). At closing, both ENDI and CrossingBridge will become wholly owned subsidiaries of a newly formed holding company, ENDI Corp., ("ENDI Corp."). Under the terms of the merger agreement, the outstanding securities of each of ENDI and CrossingBridge will be exchanged for common stock of ENDI Corp. Immediately upon consummation of the merger, ENDI stockholders will own 52.5% of the outstanding common stock of ENDI Corp. CrossingBridge's parent company, Cohanzick Management, LLC ("Cohanzick"), will receive in the merger Endi Corp. Class A and Class B common stock, which will result in Cohanzick having approximately 61.3% voting interest in ENDI Corp.

If you own ENDI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/syte Or please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP305 Broadway, 7 th Floor New York, NY 10007 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) ENDI's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the merger consideration adequately compensates ENDI's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-enterprise-diversified-inc-301452056.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

