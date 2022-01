Something new is getting ready to open in the old Shopko South Store in Rochester, Minnesota!. One of the vacant buildings that really bothered me is the empty Shopko South store. It was really looking run down and the empty vibe it gave off just wasn't a good thing for Rochester, Minnesota. It just made our town look sad sitting there alone and empty. Thankfully, a new store is opening in this old space but before opening day happens, they need some employees.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO