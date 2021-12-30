Cannot RDP to a VM on ESXi 7.0U3

On my home server I was updating my BIOS trying to see if a future version would show further GPU options so maybe I could change a setting to get the code 43 to go away and my Nvidia P2000 would work on my Plex Server for transcoding. Unfortunately after I did this I received the purple screen of death that you see attached. As well, I attached information on my BIOS regarding a little on my hardware info. I'll admit it may have been ignorant to update my BIOS without considering what issues may come with it being a VMware host. Not sure if anyone has seen the attached error or knows a solution to it but it would be greatly appreciated! I know that if I turn off VT-d that ESXi 7.0.2 will boot up but then none of my Virtual Machines will boot up due to that setting being off. Again, thank you for anyone who can assist me with this issue! I am just an average computer support tech and have no professional experience with VMware but I like using it to host VMs so bear with me!

COMPUTERS ・ 11 DAYS AGO