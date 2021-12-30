ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannot RDP to a VM on ESXi 7.0U3

By ThomasSchen
 5 days ago

Strange thing that has me stumped and am not finding anything online to help 😞. I cannot get from outside of my network to a Windows VM. Inside my network, I can RDP to the System without issue. Config. Internet Router WAN IP: WhateverIP, LAN IP: 192.168.140.1 connected to...

ESXi 7 U2 won't boot-up after updating to ESXi 7.0 Update 2d

ESXi self-hosted, no vSphere. So, I'm 'a bit' nervous and sort of stuck. In the evening I run an update to ESXi 7.0 Update 2d from ESXi 7.0 Update 2 (ESXi_7.0.2-0.0.17630552) esxcli software profile update -p ESXi-7.0U2d-18538813-standard -d https://hostupdate.vmware.com/software/VUM/PRODUCTION/main/vmw-depot-index.xml. Rebooted. The system did not become available over SSH or Web...
Cannot start wimPBSM

We managed to update our psc with the log4j stuff following he KB. then we started on vcenter. checked the 2 json files, there was nothing to comment out. went to start all services, and wimPBSM now fails to start. the vcenter is accessible, but i its not sitting well...
ESXI/QEMU Nested Virtualization

I am new to VMWare and my current ESXi 7.0 instance, and I'm hoping someone may be able to point out a very obvious oversight on my part. I have an Ubuntu 20.0 VM (5.11.0-43 kernel) running in VSphere that I am in turn trying to use nested virtualization and run a VM using QEMU. Specifically I'm attempting to run the following test:
Slow upload to Datastore on workstation VM

Windows 11 Pro x64 Desktop with Workstation 16.2.1. External storage is Truenas Core latest version (12x) and the link is a 10 Gbps link. Windows to Truenas gives me very high transfer in the 1 to 2 Gbps range but within VMWare ESXi 7 running inside Workstation, the speeds are in kilobytes and very slow. A copy and paste in Windows is very fast to the NAS but via the VM inside workstation, the speed is terrible.
Vmware Esxi vs Vsphere

That KB link doesn’t work for me. This is the correct link for the compatibility guide: https://www.vmware.com/resources/compatibility/search.php. ESXi has supported systems and devices, there’s no real concept for the vSphere Client though as it runs in a web browser. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Cannot edit VM without constantly removing and readding hard drives

I am currently testing VMWare ESXI and Vsphere/Vcenter to see if I want to use the hypervisor for my production environment. So far, I have been very displeased with the software, as it has been giving me nothing but issues on the simplest tasks. After failing to import any of...
VM startup is very slow for a specific image

Hello, I have a question regarding VMware Workstation (version=16.2.0 build=build-18760230) - we are seeing these errors when starting a particular VM. Can anyone advise please?. 2021-12-20T15:07:32.590Z In(05) vmx GuestRpcSendTimedOut: message to toolbox timed out. 2021-12-20T15:07:32.591Z In(05) vmx Vix: [guestCommands.c:1945]: Error VIX_E_TOOLS_NOT_RUNNING in VMAutomationTranslateGuestRpcError(): VMware Tools are not running in the...
VVMware ESXi 7.0.2 ReleaseBuild-17867351 giving PSOD after BIOS update

On my home server I was updating my BIOS trying to see if a future version would show further GPU options so maybe I could change a setting to get the code 43 to go away and my Nvidia P2000 would work on my Plex Server for transcoding. Unfortunately after I did this I received the purple screen of death that you see attached. As well, I attached information on my BIOS regarding a little on my hardware info. I'll admit it may have been ignorant to update my BIOS without considering what issues may come with it being a VMware host. Not sure if anyone has seen the attached error or knows a solution to it but it would be greatly appreciated! I know that if I turn off VT-d that ESXi 7.0.2 will boot up but then none of my Virtual Machines will boot up due to that setting being off. Again, thank you for anyone who can assist me with this issue! I am just an average computer support tech and have no professional experience with VMware but I like using it to host VMs so bear with me!
Esxi 7 Passtrough Sata

On A HP Z820 Workstation I've installed Esxi 7 on a ssd on the first sata interface. The second sata interface is connected with the dvd drive. I've 4 scsi sata interfaces, the first is connected with a hdd that holds the vm's. I would like to use the 4 internal sata's that are connected to the sas controller as passtrough in a vm Truenas.
Deploy including VM Name underscore (_),

I discovered something new when including VM Name underscore (_). It was set up and deployed without any special settings as VM Guest Customization Specification. After Sysprep is finished, the DNS name underscore (_) is automatically removed. In unattend.xml there is also a DNS with underscore (_) removed. Where can...
Sweet32 Ciphers and 6.7 ESXi

Has anyone had an issue with a v6.7 ESXi and Sweet32 Ciphers. Our corporate Qualys scan is says it's detecting potential Birthday attacks "against TLS ciphers with 64bit block size vulnerability (Sweet32)" on Port 9080, used by the I/O Filter Service. I've researched and not found any information specific to...
[APP][7.0+] Smart AutoClicker

I'm a software engineer with a 9 years experience in Android development. I have mostly worked with AOSP integration into devices and developped system services mainly in JAVA. During the Covid-19, i have decided to learn Kotlin and dig a bit into the end user application world, so I tried to develop my own application: Smart AutoClicker.
REAL downgrade ESXi 7.0 Update 3 or Reinstall?

Some time ago I installed ESXi 7.0 U3 on a host (because at that time it was the latest downloadable version on the website) While setting everything up (creating VMs, data migration, ...) there were no issues until last week we had a PSOD. After some (soul)searching I came to the following article ESXi 7.0 Update 3 host fails with a backtrace NMI IPI: Panic requested by another PCPU. (86100) (vmw...
Unable to enter maintenance mode - ESXi 6.0

I am having issue with one of our ESXi servers - cannot put it into maintenance mode to do upgrade from 6.0 to 6.5. Process just freezes at 75% for hours. I do have 2 VMs (powered off) on that host which I cannot vMotion to other hosts - both of them have physical connections to tape drives which other 2 ESXi servers don't have.
Enable secure boot on ESXi server after install

I have installed esxi 7.0 U2 and my server is DL580 G10. My server support secure boot but it is disable . What will happen if I enable it in my Bios now ? Will not happen any problem for my esxi ?. Please mark helpful or correct if my...
Re: Vsphere 7.0

I have a lot of VMs running in ESXi 6.0. Is there any tool to fix this automatically or can you give some advice on how to do this?. Thread reported so a moderator can move it to the correct area. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 0 Kudos. Contributor. Some things to consider before...
ovftool on ESXi Issue

I trying to deploy an ovf from local repository but every execution of command "ovftool" return me "killed". /vmfs/volumes/datastore1/ovf/ovftool --X:logFile=upload.log --X:logLevel=verbose --noSSLVerify --skipManifestCheck --name="VMLABEL" /vmfs/volumes/datastore1/ova/VM.ovf vi://root:PASSWORD@127.0.0.1. 0 Kudos. This is the first time that I see someone trying to run ovftool directly on an ESXi host. Maybe https://williamlam.com/2012/05/how-to-deploy-ovfova-in-esxi-shell.html (already some...
Re: Increase vmdk write speed on single vm

We do have a VM with a very high intense application that requires very fast write speed. I do believe it's a storage issue since we are running these VM on an all-flash array. I am trying to increase this single VM write speed as requested by the application team.
Workstation pro vm can’t open

Hi guys I can’t open my vm as I get an error saying that there is a error in the vm and I can’t open. is there away of retrieving the last good copy , I have an older copy of the vm but hasn’t got all the software on 🤦🏼‍♂️
