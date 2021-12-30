ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Coloradans are forced to evacuate as a wind-fueled wildfire threatens 2 towns

By NPR News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of residents in two communities near Denver were...

CBS LA

1,300 Homes In Lake Arrowhead, Crestline Left In Cold Without Power

LAKE ARROWHEAD (CBSLA) — It has been a cold and frustrating new year so far for more than a thousand homes in San Bernardino’s mountain communities, where power is still out after last week’s storm. (credit: CBS) In Lake Arrowhead, 1,210 customers are without power, and another 114 in Crestline also remain in the cold and dark after last week’s storm brought heavy snow to the mountains. The snow downed trees, which took out power lines, while the heavy rain washed out a major road. And to make matters even worse – residents trapped in their cold and dark homes also don’t have cell phone service or internet access. Several resources, including helicopter teams, have been deployed to help find and repair the remaining outages, according to SoCal Edison. “SCE had multiple tree crews at these locations all weekend and are still on site to cut and clear the trees so the lines can be repaired,” a statement from the utility said. “There were delays due to the closed roads, however, power was restored to some customers this morning and we are working to repair the remaining outages.”
LAKE ARROWHEAD, CA
The Independent

Climate change, new construction mean more ruinous fires

The winter grassland fire that blew up along Colorado’s Front Range was rare, experts say, but similar events will be more common in the coming years as climate change warms the planet — sucking the moisture out of plants — suburbs grow in fire-prone areas and people continue to spark destructive blazes.“These fires are different from most of the fires we’ve been seeing across the West, in the sense that they’re grass fires and they’re occurring in the winter,” said Jonathan Overpeck, a professor in the School for Environment and Sustainability at the University of Michigan “Ultimately, things are...
ENVIRONMENT
Urban wildfires burned 6,000 acres near Denver

Officials call it a miracle that there’ve been no reports of deaths in the blazes, which destroyed at least 500 homes — and perhaps twice that number. In some cases families had just minutes to flee. (Image credit: David Zalubowski/AP)
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Stock Show Parade In Denver Canceled Due To Cold, Windy Weather Expected

DENVER (CBS4) — The traditional parade that kicks off the start of the National Western Stock Show has been canceled for this year. The parade was scheduled for noon on Thursday in Downtown Denver but officials are concerned about the “dangerously low temperatures” in the forecast. (credit: CBS) “After meeting with weather professionals, veterinarians, livestock and horse experts, we have decided to cancel the parade this Thursday,” stated Paul Andrews, Stock Show President & CEO. “The forecast calls for snow Wednesday evening and continuing through the night.” RELATED: Wind And Snow Impact Colorado Through Thursday “The larger problems are the single-digit temperatures and high...
DENVER, CO
The Independent

Warning of ‘tricky conditions’ on roads amid snow, ice and high winds

A yellow weather warning for snow, ice and wind remains in place across much of the north, Traffic Scotland said.It warned of difficult conditions on the A9 at Slochd and Daviot, just south of Inverness and the A96 around Keith and Foudland.Trunk roads maintenance firm Bear Scotland said it has six gritter teams working round the clock to keep the roads clear.❄️ Our teams will be working round the clock to ensure routes remain safe. Please #DriveSafe and #TakeCare if out. ❄️ https://t.co/MP5AmRv21P— BEAR NW Trunk Roads (@NWTrunkRoads) January 4, 2022BBC weather forecaster Judith Ralston said: “We also still...
TRAFFIC
WOWK 13 News

Significant snow expected for parts of Tri-State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Get ready, there is snow on the way and some of us are going to cash in on some impressive snowfall totals! A strengthening area of low pressure over the Carolinas has nudged north slightly than originally forecast, putting our region in line to pick up some wet snow! Watch how […]
CHARLESTON, WV
nbc16.com

Strong storm will impact Western Oregon Through Wednesday

EUGENE, Ore. - Every area in Western Oregon is currently under some type of weather watch or warning. The wind is the first problem to deal with. There will be high winds across Western Oregon Sunday night into Monday morning. If you are along the coast expect sustained winds 40-50mph with gusts up to 65-75mph. Inland areas will see sustained winds from 20mph to 30mph with gusts as high as 45mph. Winds will begin to decrease through Monday morning. The recent heavy, wet snow most likely weakened tree branches and the wind will cause some tree branches to break and fall. this could also lead to downed power lines.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Major winter storm closing in

Back to back systems moving in over the next couple days will make for a major event in the mountains. Forecasters are saying that Mt. Bachelor could receive as much as 4-6 feet of snow over the next 48 hours. Of course, this will mean whiteout conditions on the mountain, along with the threat of avalanche conditions. This will also mean that mountain driving conditions will become hazardous very quickly. Keep a close eye on the road reports before setting out.
BEND, OR
fox29.com

School closures reported as winter storm impacts Delaware Valley

PHILADELPHIA - Several local school districts have reported closures as a winter storm arrives that could dump half a foot of snow in parts of the region. Most of the early closures include school districts in southern and coastal New Jersey, where forecasters expect the brunt of the storm to hit. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Sunday night issued a State of Emergency for five counties, including Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, and Ocean.
DELAWARE STATE

