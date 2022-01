Fans of Destiny 2 have had months to come to terms with the harsh reality: the title’s Forsaken campaign will be removed upon the release of The Witch Queen expansion on February 22, 2022. The Tangled Shore is also going the way of the Dodo, and despite hurling insults at the dev team via Twitter for the past two months, the decision is final. With less than two months to go until The Witch Queen, one Reddit user has compiled everything leaving Destiny 2 at the end of February, citing a number of Bungie sources to compile the somewhat lengthy list.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO