Rarely is a playoff picture so uncertain as it is entering the penultimate week in the NFL season. In the AFC, 12 teams remain in the hunt for postseason bids. In the NFC, two spots remain up for grabs, with six teams competing for them. The sheer number of teams still competing for a shot at the Lombardi Trophy makes Sunday's slate of games that much more meaningful.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO