ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Richard Marcinko, founding commander of SEAL Team 6, best-selling author, dies at 81

By Emily Langer The Washington Post
Sun-Journal
 3 days ago

Richard Marcinko, a self-styled “rogue warrior” who in 1980 became the first commander of Navy SEAL Team 6, an elite Special Operations force whose legend he fueled as the best-selling author of books drawn from his derring-do, died Dec. 25 at his home in Warrenton, Va. He was...

www.sunjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

First commanding officer of SEAL Team 6 dies at 81

The first commanding officer of SEAL Team 6, Richard “Dick” Marcinko, has died at age 81, the National Navy SEAL Museum revealed in a Facebook post on Sunday. “Dick Marcinko played a very unique part in SEAL history, leaving a legacy like no other,” the museum wrote. “’Demo Dick’ is considered the United States’ premier counterterrorism operator. We send our deepest sympathies to his family, teammates, and friends.”
MILITARY
Times News

Retired Navy Seal Marcinko, Lansford native, dies

Mmanding officer of SEAL Team Six, Richard “Dick” Marcinko, has died, according to a post on the Navy SEAL Museum’s Facebook page. A native of Lansford, he was 81. Navy Commander (Ret.) Richard Marcinko in 1980 created and was the first commander of the U.S. Navy's SEAL Team Six, which shot and killed Osama bin Laden in his luxurious compound in Abbottobad, Pakistan.
LANSFORD, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
fox10phoenix.com

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin revealed on Sunday that he tested positive for COVID-19. "I tested positive this morning for COVID-19," he tweeted Sunday evening, saying he was vaccinated and received his COVID-19 booster in October. "I requested the test today after exhibiting symptoms while at home on leave. My symptoms are mild, and I am following my physician’s directions."
MILITARY
AFP

After the US Capitol riot, a sprawling inquiry continues to grow

The hunt began even as the smoke was still clearing on January 6: dozens of federal agents went to work sifting through social media posts, analyzing scores of videos and analyzing anonymous tips as they scrambled to understand who did what that day in the temple of American democracy. The effort represents "one of the largest investigations the FBI has ever conducted," said Lorenzo Vidino, director of the Program on Extremism at George Washington University.
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Osama Bin Laden
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
AFP

Ashli Babbitt: Rorschach test for attack on US Capitol

A conspiracy-spouting extremist or a patriotic martyr? Ashli Babbitt, who was shot dead a year ago during the invasion of the US Capitol, is a Rorschach test for the deep political fault line that runs through the United States. An Air Force veteran who served in Iraq and voted for America's first Black president, Babbitt died wrapped in a flag bearing the name of Donald Trump, the populist billionaire who still insists he won an election that he lost by a wide margin. Her journey of radical transformation mirrors that of many of the supporters of the real estate tycoon, who, on January 6, 2021, was desperately seeking to preserve his divisive presidency. That day, Congress was gathering to certify the election of Joe Biden as 46th president of the United States.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seals#Maersk#Navy Seal#Seal Team 6#Navy Seal Team#Special Operations#Cmdr#Al Qaeda#Sea Air And Land#Seal Team 2#Operation Eagle Claw#American#Republican#The Navy Seal Museum

Comments / 0

Community Policy