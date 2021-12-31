Richard Marcinko, founding commander of SEAL Team 6, best-selling author, dies at 81
By Emily Langer The Washington Post
Sun-Journal
3 days ago
Richard Marcinko, a self-styled “rogue warrior” who in 1980 became the first commander of Navy SEAL Team 6, an elite Special Operations force whose legend he fueled as the best-selling author of books drawn from his derring-do, died Dec. 25 at his home in Warrenton, Va. He was...
The first commanding officer of SEAL Team 6, Richard “Dick” Marcinko, has died at age 81, the National Navy SEAL Museum revealed in a Facebook post on Sunday. “Dick Marcinko played a very unique part in SEAL history, leaving a legacy like no other,” the museum wrote. “’Demo Dick’ is considered the United States’ premier counterterrorism operator. We send our deepest sympathies to his family, teammates, and friends.”
Mmanding officer of SEAL Team Six, Richard “Dick” Marcinko, has died, according to a post on the Navy SEAL Museum’s Facebook page. A native of Lansford, he was 81. Navy Commander (Ret.) Richard Marcinko in 1980 created and was the first commander of the U.S. Navy's SEAL Team Six, which shot and killed Osama bin Laden in his luxurious compound in Abbottobad, Pakistan.
As the anniversary of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol approaches, three retired U.S. generals have warned that another insurrection could occur after the 2024 presidential election and that the military could instigate it. The generals – Paul Eaton, Antonio Taguba and Steven Anderson – made their case in a...
While Hollywood mourns the loss of iconic television star Betty White, who died Friday at the age of 99, the U.S. Army is remembering the actress for a role she played off the screen: that of World War II volunteer. In a statement issued Friday on Twitter, the Army said...
WASHINGTON - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin revealed on Sunday that he tested positive for COVID-19. "I tested positive this morning for COVID-19," he tweeted Sunday evening, saying he was vaccinated and received his COVID-19 booster in October. "I requested the test today after exhibiting symptoms while at home on leave. My symptoms are mild, and I am following my physician’s directions."
A pregnant US Navy veteran has died after being hit by a stray bullet while out at a nightclub in North Carolina. According to reports, 28-year-old Precious Vernetta Dyer was four months pregnant when she was fatally shot at Evolution Music Hall in the early hours of December 26. Police...
The hunt began even as the smoke was still clearing on January 6: dozens of federal agents went to work sifting through social media posts, analyzing scores of videos and analyzing anonymous tips as they scrambled to understand who did what that day in the temple of American democracy.
The effort represents "one of the largest investigations the FBI has ever conducted," said Lorenzo Vidino, director of the Program on Extremism at George Washington University.
A conspiracy-spouting extremist or a patriotic martyr? Ashli Babbitt, who was shot dead a year ago during the invasion of the US Capitol, is a Rorschach test for the deep political fault line that runs through the United States.
An Air Force veteran who served in Iraq and voted for America's first Black president, Babbitt died wrapped in a flag bearing the name of Donald Trump, the populist billionaire who still insists he won an election that he lost by a wide margin.
Her journey of radical transformation mirrors that of many of the supporters of the real estate tycoon, who, on January 6, 2021, was desperately seeking to preserve his divisive presidency.
That day, Congress was gathering to certify the election of Joe Biden as 46th president of the United States.
Richard Marcinko, a self-styled “rogue warrior” who in 1980 became the first commander of Navy SEAL Team 6, an elite Special Operations force whose legend he fueled as the best-selling author of books drawn from his derring-do, died Dec. 25 at his home in Warrenton, Va. He was 81.
Comments / 0