Cameron Park Zoo in Waco, Texas makes TripAdvisor's top 50 list for Best Zoo's in the U.S. Who doesn't love a trip to the Zoo? A chance to hang out with the monkeys or the lions or giraffes is always a great time. Spending time at the zoo is not only fun but also a great way to teach kids about the animals that most only see on tv, online or in a book. All the sights, the sounds even the smells of real wildlife can be found at the zoo.

WACO, TX ・ 17 DAYS AGO