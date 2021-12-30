Claude E. Gaujot

Claude E. Gaujot, 80 of Lewisburg, WV passed away Monday, December 27, 2021, at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center. Born July 18, 1941, in Hurricane, WV, he was the son of the late Claude Leon Lafayette Gaujot Jr. and Eula Hill Warwick Gaujot. Claude attended Lewisburg Baptist Church. He attended Potomac State Junior College and George Washington University. Claude had worked for the CIA, Prudential Insurance Company, Transamerica Life, and as an Independent Broker for multiple insurance companies. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jon René “Gojo” Gaujot, and two sisters, Constance Cooper, and Muriel Fowler.

Survivors include his loving wife of twenty-two years, Rebecca Vasvary-Gaujot, son, Paul Antoine “Tony” Gaujot of Nashville, TN., daughter Claudette Mischelle Gaujot-Turner (Mike) of Harpers Ferry, WV; brother, Honorable Phillip Gaujot (Carol) of Morgantown WV; sisters, Phyllis Ann Rogers of Gainsville, VA, Jane Busby of Gainsville, VA and Diana Sue Murphy (LTC William Murphy) of Summerton, SC; grandchildren, Aaron Gaujot of Falls Church, VA, Nelson Gaujot of Nashville, TN, Mischelle Holohan (Justin Hartwick) of Nokesville, VA, and two great-grandchildren, Leah and Ryan Hartwick.

A memorial service will be held Friday, January 21, 2022, at the Morgan Funeral Home Chapel – 252 Montvue Drive, Lewisburg, WV with Pastor Jonathan Comer officiating. Online guestbook can be signed at www.morganfh.net. Arrangements by Morgan Funeral Home, Lewisburg, WV.

