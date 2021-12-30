ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

Claude E. Gaujot

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 4 days ago

Claude E. Gaujot

GAUJOT

Claude E. Gaujot, 80 of Lewisburg, WV passed away Monday, December 27, 2021, at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center. Born July 18, 1941, in Hurricane, WV, he was the son of the late Claude Leon Lafayette Gaujot Jr. and Eula Hill Warwick Gaujot. Claude attended Lewisburg Baptist Church. He attended Potomac State Junior College and George Washington University. Claude had worked for the CIA, Prudential Insurance Company, Transamerica Life, and as an Independent Broker for multiple insurance companies. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jon René “Gojo” Gaujot, and two sisters, Constance Cooper, and Muriel Fowler.

Survivors include his loving wife of twenty-two years, Rebecca Vasvary-Gaujot, son, Paul Antoine “Tony” Gaujot of Nashville, TN., daughter Claudette Mischelle Gaujot-Turner (Mike) of Harpers Ferry, WV; brother, Honorable Phillip Gaujot (Carol) of Morgantown WV; sisters, Phyllis Ann Rogers of Gainsville, VA, Jane Busby of Gainsville, VA and Diana Sue Murphy (LTC William Murphy) of Summerton, SC; grandchildren, Aaron Gaujot of Falls Church, VA, Nelson Gaujot of Nashville, TN, Mischelle Holohan (Justin Hartwick) of Nokesville, VA, and two great-grandchildren, Leah and Ryan Hartwick.

A memorial service will be held Friday, January 21, 2022, at the Morgan Funeral Home Chapel – 252 Montvue Drive, Lewisburg, WV with Pastor Jonathan Comer officiating. Online guestbook can be signed at www.morganfh.net. Arrangements by Morgan Funeral Home, Lewisburg, WV.

The post Claude E. Gaujot appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewisburg, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
Lewisburg, WV
Obituaries
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
Person
Paul George
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy