ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilsonville, OR

Wilsonville's Lindsey Antonson named Class 5A girls soccer Player of the Year

By Miles Vance
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 6 days ago

See the best of the best in 2021 girls soccer from 11 Clackamas County high schools.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jni6L_0dZWssxf00

They never stopped running.

They never stopped scoring and they never stopped winning.

And in response, they — Oregon's best high school girls soccer players — have been honored with all-state recognition for the 2021 fall season.

Here's a list of the best players from Clackamas, Lake Oswego, Lakeridge, Nelson, Oregon City, West Linn, La Salle, Milwaukie, Putnam, Wilsonville and Gladstone high schools who were honored this year, along with the players and coaches of the year for Class 6A, 5A and 4A.

CLASS 6A

Player of the Year: Elle Frazier, Grant

Coach of the Year: Jennifer Kirwan, Beaverton

First team — Karoline Shipton, Lake Oswego, senior; GK Abby Pressnell, Lakeridge, senior.

Second team — Harley Daniel, Oregon City, senior.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MtGe9_0dZWssxf00

CLASS 5A

Player of the Year: Lindsey Antonson, Wilsonville

Coach of the Year: Kiana Rickman, Pendleton

First team — Lindsey Antonson, Wilsonville, senior; Karina Borgen, Wilsonville, senior;

Kate Collins, La Salle Prep, senior; Natalie Pfleger, La Salle Prep, senior; Emelia Warta, La Salle Prep, junior; GK Maddie Erickson, Wilsonville, senior.

Second team — Liliana Martinez, Putnam, sophomore; Katelyn McDougal, Wilsonville, senior; Dalton Mermis, Wilsonville, senior; Kenley Whittaker, Wilsonville, sophomore; GK Hailey Patlan, Putnam, sophomore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fBpkN_0dZWssxf00

CLASS 4A

Player of the Year: Myranda Marquez, Woodburn

Coach of the Year: Andrea Whiteman, Woodburn

First team — Delaney McNett, Gladstone, junior.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Tribune

Tualatin's Biehler is collecting honors on and off the court

The Timberwolves' volleyball standout excels on the court and in the classroom, and is aiming at a medical career. Sophie Biehler loves volleyball. You can hear it in her voice when she talks about how the game brings her joy. But Biehler is no one-trick pony, and while a sight...
Portland Tribune

Country Christian boys reach tourney title game

Cougars square off with highly-ranked squads during the three day tournament, win two of three games. The Country Christian boys basketball team had an active start to the new year, winning two of three games at the Crusader Classic at Salem Academy High School. The Cougars opened with a 59-47 win over Portland Christian on Dec. 30, followed by a 61-52 victory over Crosshill Christian on Dec. 31. The finished the tournament with a nail-biter of a loss to Crane by a 54-52 score on New Year's Day. Coach Dawson Nofziger said the Jan. 1 battle with second-ranked Crane in the championship game was a good one.
HIGH SCHOOL
West Linn Tidings

West Linn-Wilsonville, Lake Oswego schools wonâ€™t halt extracurriculars â€” for now

Lake Oswego will tweak athletic protocols for competitions, while WL-WV has no changes planned yet after new state guidance.Following new guidance from the state regarding extracurricular activities and the spread of COVID-19, the Lake Oswego School District updated its safety protocols for ongoing athletic competitions. The West Linn-Wilsonville School District is not considering major changes to its operations — for now. On Monday, Jan. 3, the Oregon Department of Education and Oregon Health Authority released a school health advisory recommending districts temporarily halt extracurricular activities or implement additional safety measures that are practiced during the school day,...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilsonville, OR
City
Oregon City, OR
City
Lake Oswego, OR
County
Clackamas County, OR
Clackamas County, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Lake Oswego Review

Blazers-Nets on Jan. 10; slew of college basketball postponements

SCORESHEET: Daily assorted news, including Seattle Kraken results and college notes. MONDAY, JAN. 3 Blazers-Nets on Jan. 10 — The Portland Trail Blazers home game against the Brooklyn Nets has been rescheduled for 7 p.m., Monday, Jan. 10 at Moda Center. The game originally was to be played on December 23 but was postponed because Brooklyn didn't have the required eight players available. Tickets for the December 23 date will be honored on Jan. 10. Oregon-Colorado postponed — Monday's Pac-12 men's basketball game between the Ducks and Buffaloes at Matthew Knight Arena has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
394K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy