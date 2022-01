EJ Jones helped the SAC football team win a conference title. (Photos: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Earlington “EJ” Jones and Gary Ferman aren’t your conventional run of the mill junior college football players. At the ages of 28 and 29 respectively, Ferman and Jones are 10 or more years older than many of their teammates. The duo have traveled down a different path on their journey to fulfilling their dream of playing college football.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO