Watch Wind Trap Cars Under I-80 Underpass

12.29.2021 | 6:00 PM | TWIN PEAKS: At Around 6pm Firefighters responded to reports of power poles that had broken in half and landed live power lines on two vehicles that were driving. Upon arriving on scene fire fighters found 2 vehicles with multiple people trapped in their cars with the live power lines laying on top of their cars and all over the snow and ice covered roads. Some of the Edison workers that were in staging seen in the previous video that was sent were dispatched to the scene. The occupants remained trapped in their vehicles for over 2 hours while waiting for the power to be shut off so fire could safely rescue them. Meanwhile, while driving through the town of twin peaks the businesses and street lights flickered on and off with each wind gust. It was reported that fire had successfully rescued the occupants, and cleared the scene at around 730 and reported all victims to be safe and unharmed. This was just one of many reports of major tree falls and power lines down all over the area. Highway 189 remains closed in several areas along with highway 18 due to more power lines and trees falling. No further details are known at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

ACCIDENTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO