Watch Wind Trap Cars Under I-80 Underpass

By Doc Holliday
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM
 4 days ago
If you question how vicious the Wyoming wind can be even on a sunny day during the winter, you need to see video shared by a driver that shows how it trapped cars under an underpass on I-80. I saw this shared today on the Wyoming sub-Reddit page....

