Future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers believes favorite target Davante Adams someday will join him in Canton

The Packers needed a win to secure the NFC's No. 1 seed on Sunday night, and their rival Vikings -- who got the last laugh in the two sides' shootout earlier this year -- needed a win to keep their postseason hopes alive. Only one of the NFC North foes came to play under the prime-time lights, however: the guys in green and yellow. Behind another nearly flawless showing from Aaron Rodgers, who could well be on his way to a second straight MVP award; and pedal-to-the-medal coaching from Matt LaFleur, now with three consecutive 13-win seasons under his belt, the Packers dominated "Sunday Night Football" in Week 17, doing circles around a Vikings squad missing starting quarterback Kirk Cousins to seal a 37-10 victory, eliminate Minnesota from playoff contention and, most importantly, secure the conference's only first-round postseason bye.
