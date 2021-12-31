ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers believes favorite target Davante Adams someday will join him in Canton

By JASON WILDE For the State Journal
Chippewa Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY — The highest compliment arrived via iMessage a few days before the rest of the world heard it. So when Aaron Rodgers bestowed upon Davante Adams the greatest praise he could ever give a teammate — “I really feel like he’s the best player I’ve played with,” the Green...

chippewa.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
The Spun

1 Ex-Packers Star Has No Relationship With Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers and Greg Jennings had a strong connection on the football field. However, that connection quickly fell apart once Jennings left the Green Bay Packers. In a recent interview with the Pioneer Press, Jennings had an update on his friendship with Rodgers. It turns out his relationship with Rodgers is “non-existent.”
NFL
The Independent

Antonio Brown leaves Tampa Bay Buccaneers after walking out on team

Antonio Brown has dramatically left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after walking out on his team during their comeback victory over the New York Jets on Sunday.The controversial wide receiver, who played a part in the Bucs’ Super Bowl victory last season, pulled off his helmet, jersey and pads and ran down the tunnel as his team trailed in the third quarter at the MetLife Stadium.The circumstances surrounding the matter were not clear but head coach Bruce Arians said after the Buccaneers rallied to win 28-24 that Brown was no longer part of his plans.BA addresses the status of Antonio Brown:...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
State
Tennessee State
VikingsTerritory

Our Staff Prediction for Vikings at Packers

The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the Green Bay is ready. Minnesota can improve to 8-8 after Week 17 if they knock off the 12-3 Packers, who are fighting for NFC homefield advantage in the playoffs. The writers at VikingsTerritory predict the Vikings will lose...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Look: Mike Zimmer Announces Vikings Starting QB For Packers Game

Earlier today, Vikings backup quarterback Sean Mannion was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. This news couldn’t have come at a better time for Mike Zimmer and his Minnesota squad as QB1 Kirk Cousins was moved to the list with a positive test this morning. Just a couple hours after...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall Of Fame#American Football#Imessage#Green Bay Packers#The Cleveland Browns#Iphone#The Minnesota Vikings#Packers Hall
Chippewa Herald

As Vikings lose Kirk Cousins for pivotal late-season game, Packers’ have a glass-half-full COVID-19 view at quarterback

GREEN BAY — Luke Getsy chose his words carefully, and understandably so. Obviously, nothing good comes from someone you care about contracting the COVID-19 virus. But for Getsy, the Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach and offensive passing-game coordinator, there was the matter of timing for the three guys in his meeting room getting it.
NFL
The Spun

Key Packers Contributor Ruled Out For Sunday’s Game

While the Minnesota Vikings wll be without quarterback Kirk Cousins in Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, the Packers won’t exactly be playing at full strength either. On Friday, the Packers ruled out star cornerback Jaire Alexander for Sunday’s game. The Pro Bowl cornerback was recently activated...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Game official has to exit Packers-Vikings, crew operating with six members

For the second time in Sunday’s slate of games, an NFL official has had to exit a contest. In the first quarter of Sunday night’s matchup between the Packers and Vikings, umpire Fred Bryan bent over and then went to the Packers’ sideline to be examined in Green Bay’s medical tent.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Named As Landing Spot For Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers has many titles: Green Bay Packers quarterback, “Jeopardy!” host and State Farm spokesperson. Perhaps Rodgers can add “Cleveland Browns quarterback” in the near future. In a story published Thursday, CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin predicted Rodgers’ most likely destinations in 2022 and the Browns...
NFL
CBS Sports

Packers vs. Vikings score: Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams feast on shorthanded Vikings, secure NFC's No. 1 seed

The Packers needed a win to secure the NFC's No. 1 seed on Sunday night, and their rival Vikings -- who got the last laugh in the two sides' shootout earlier this year -- needed a win to keep their postseason hopes alive. Only one of the NFC North foes came to play under the prime-time lights, however: the guys in green and yellow. Behind another nearly flawless showing from Aaron Rodgers, who could well be on his way to a second straight MVP award; and pedal-to-the-medal coaching from Matt LaFleur, now with three consecutive 13-win seasons under his belt, the Packers dominated "Sunday Night Football" in Week 17, doing circles around a Vikings squad missing starting quarterback Kirk Cousins to seal a 37-10 victory, eliminate Minnesota from playoff contention and, most importantly, secure the conference's only first-round postseason bye.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy