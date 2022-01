Two programs whose semifinal matchups replicated more of a mid-season blowout than a playoff game, Alabama and Georgia are primed to face off for a national title—it has set up the way the CFP was intended. And while the process has been criticized due to its lack of nail-biting affairs—the average victor in a semifinal has enjoyed a 21-point gap versus their opponent when the clock hits zero—this year’s version of the CFP National Championship has all the fixings to be one of the most intriguing showdowns in the seven-year history of the postseason tournament.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO