Preview | Stars on Stage from Westport Country Playhouse

 3 days ago

Three Broadway favorites headline a brand new PBS concert series, featuring Tony and...

Stars on Stage from Westport Country Playhouse

Join three Broadway favorites for “Stars on Stage from Westport Country Playhouse,” three new concert specials headlined by Tony and Olivier Award-winner Gavin Creel, Billboard #1 recording artist Shoshana Bean, and Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award-nominee Brandon Victor Dixon. Filmed live at the historic Westport Country Playhouse in Connecticut, these concerts feature three of Broadway’s most versatile and virtuosic artists performing iconic showstoppers, telling intimate stories and dazzling audiences with an extraordinary repertoire of classic and contemporary songs.
