The Core Theatre Offers NYE Performance, Party

Always a community favorite during the holidays, Vernal Theatre: LIVE’s run of ‘A Christmas Carol’ has been a success. The closing night production on Wednesday was made especially memorable as it was the theatre’s 200th season performance since opening 5 ½ years ago. Vernal Theatre: LIVE shared online after the show that they “look forward to many more years of bringing high-quality, family-friendly theatre to our community.” With the wrap on Christmas Carol, season 6 is halfway over. Next up is “The Importance of Being Earnest” opening January 14th in conjunction with a 201st performance celebration. Visit the Vernal Theatre: LIVE Facebook page for more information on what’s next.

VERNAL, UT ・ 12 DAYS AGO