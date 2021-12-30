The Core Theatre Offers NYE Performance, Party

Allan Larson, father of Jonathan Larson and a dedicated caretaker of the Rent playwright’s legacy, has died.
His death was announced last night on Twitter by Lin-Manuel Miranda, director of the 2021 Netflix adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical musical Tick, Tick…Boom! Additional details were not immediately available.
“Faced with unimaginable loss, he made his son’s legacy his life’s work,” Miranda said in the announcement. “For years, anywhere Jon’s work premiered in the world, Al would be there to tell the assembled casts about his son Jonathan. Rest in peace, Al. Thank you for your trust & friendship. Miss you already.”
Nanette Larson, wife...
