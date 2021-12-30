ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

The Core Theatre Offers NYE Performance, Party

richardsontoday.com
 5 days ago

The Core Theatre is presenting a special New Year’s Eve performance of “The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge,” followed...

richardsontoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
suburbanchicagoland.com

Goodman Theatre suspends A Christmas Carol performance through Dec. 24

Goodman Theatre suspends A Christmas Carol performance through Dec. 24. In unprecedented offering, ticket holders to the impacted performances will receive exclusive access to a new high-quality video stream of the 2021 production. In addition, partnership with Chicago Public Media makes the play available on-air for all WBEZ and Vocalo to broadcast A Christmas Carol — an audio play on Dec. 24 and 25.
CHICAGO, IL
olneyenterprise.com

Olney Community Theatre Performs ‘A Christmas Carol’

On Dec. 11 and 12, the newly formed Olney Community Theatre performed A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play, by Joe Landry. Proceeds went to help support the Ministry of Helps Food Pantry. The play was directed by Lori Cox, assisted by Obelea Rue and music by Kevin Conners. The...
mymcmedia.org

Olney Theatre Cancels Remaining Performances of Beauty and the Beast

Multiple breakthrough cases of COVID in the cast have forced Olney Theatre Center to cancel the remaining performances of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. The show was scheduled to run through Jan. 2, 2022. “This is a heartbreaking outcome for our cast, crew, staff, and audiences who made this...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Christmas#Performing#Musical Theater
richardsontoday.com

“Masquerade” at Repertory Company Theatre Dec. 31

Tickets: $28 adults, $17 teens (call box office for group rates) Enjoy the “music of the night” this New Year’s Eve! Performance includes a gaming casino in the lobby with prizes (Mavericks tickets, Stars tickets, restaurants and more). A prize will be given for the best/most creative COVID mask. Each ticket includes five gaming chips. Holiday concession bar available.
THEATER & DANCE
basinnow.com

Vernal Theatre: LIVE Closes ‘Christmas Carol’ With 200th Season Performance

Always a community favorite during the holidays, Vernal Theatre: LIVE’s run of ‘A Christmas Carol’ has been a success. The closing night production on Wednesday was made especially memorable as it was the theatre’s 200th season performance since opening 5 ½ years ago. Vernal Theatre: LIVE shared online after the show that they “look forward to many more years of bringing high-quality, family-friendly theatre to our community.” With the wrap on Christmas Carol, season 6 is halfway over. Next up is “The Importance of Being Earnest” opening January 14th in conjunction with a 201st performance celebration. Visit the Vernal Theatre: LIVE Facebook page for more information on what’s next.
VERNAL, UT
littlerocksoiree.com

The Studio Theatre Kicks Off January With Cast Party Cabaret

No one's raining on this parade. A night of stage-worthy fun is coming to The Studio Theatre downtown in the form of another of its famed cast party cabarets on Sunday, Jan. 9. Angela Collier will host the show, which will feature local performers singing some of Broadway's finest and...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Gephardt Daily

Hale Center Theatre cancels 7 performances due to COVID-19

SANDY, Utah, Dec. 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Hale Center Theatre in Sandy has canceled seven performances of “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” due to COVID-19, it was confirmed Friday. Chief Operations Officer Michael Fox confirmed to Gephardt Daily that two performances Wednesday were canceled, along with three...
SANDY, UT
Houston Press

Theatre Under The Stars Cancels Remaining Performances of The Little Mermaid Due to COVID

Theatre Under the Stars has just announced it has had to cancel all remaining performances of Disney's The Little Mermaid due to cases of COVID in the cast and crew. Unfortunately, due to break-through COVID-19 cases among the cast and crew of our production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, and in compliance with the operating guidelines of the artist unions with whom we work, we are closing the production of The Little Mermaid early.
THEATER & DANCE
Niagara Gazette

Joshua Vacanti taking part in interview/performance at Palace Theatre

LOCKPORT — Joshua Vacanti returned to Western New York on Dec. 9 from Los Angeles, after narrowly missing out on a spot in the Top 5 contestants on NBC’s "The Voice." Vacanti dominated the competition on John Legend’s team, singing songs such as ‘If I Ain’t Got You’ by Alicia Keys, Queen’s ‘The Show Must Go On’ and ‘Ashes’ by Celine Dion. Vacanti became nationally recognized; his performance received applause from Dion on Twitter and after his departure from "The Voice" Vacanti was featured on The Ellen Show, earlier this month, where he performed ‘Falling’ by Harry Styles.
LOCKPORT, NY
WISH-TV

Actors Theatre of Indiana performs holiday songs

The holiday spirit was in full affects thanks to the sounds of the Actors Theatre of Indiana today!. Don Farrell, co-founder/artistic director, Judy Fitzgerald, co-founder/co-artistic director, Cynthia Collins co-founder/co-artistic director and Terry Woods, pianist, joined us today to perform “Somewhere Hovering Over Indiana” and “Winter Wonderland.”. They...
INDIANA STATE
operawire.com

Anna Netrebko to Perform ‘Il Trovatore’ at Mariinsky Theatre

Anna Netrebko is set to return to the Mariinsky Theatre. The soprano will return on Jan. 5 for one performance of “Il Trovatore” alongside an all-star cast that includes Ekaterina Semenchuk, Yusif Eyvazov, and Alexei Markov. Valery Gergiev will conduct the evening. The performance comes after the soprano...
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

Allan Larson Dies: Father Of Playwright Jonathan Larson And Caretaker Of Legacy

Allan Larson, father of Jonathan Larson and a dedicated caretaker of the Rent playwright’s legacy, has died. His death was announced last night on Twitter by Lin-Manuel Miranda, director of the 2021 Netflix adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical musical Tick, Tick…Boom! Additional details were not immediately available. “Faced with unimaginable loss, he made his son’s legacy his life’s work,” Miranda said in the announcement. “For years, anywhere Jon’s work premiered in the world, Al would be there to tell the assembled casts about his son Jonathan. Rest in peace, Al. Thank you for your trust & friendship. Miss you already.” Nanette Larson, wife...
CELEBRITIES
KGUN 9

‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ Actress Sally Ann Howes Dies At 91

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Actress Sally Ann Howes has passed away at the age of 91. Although she...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy