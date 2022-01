Dear Cultural Center members, supporters, artists, and fans. As we close out 2021, we take this moment to say thank you. In 2021 we hosted hundreds of classes and events, serving thousands of art lovers and supporting our local artists and performers with over $125,000 in artist fees and commissions. This support goes directly into our local creative economy, and it doesn’t happen without your support. Every dollar given to the Cultural Center is managed with care and a focus on long-term sustainability.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO