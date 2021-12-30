“Masquerade” at Repertory Company Theatre Dec. 31

(TRENTON, NJ) -- Five years ago, a group of Trenton students spent their summer creating a sculpture entitled “Helping Hands.” They learned the skills necessary to build something out of nothing with the promise of their work being publicly displayed in their community. Four days after installation, the sculpture was removed due to anonymous complaints that the piece too closely resembled a gang symbol. Based on a true story and composed of verbatim interviews from those directly involved, The OK Trenton Project, presented by Passage Theatre Company in Trenton, New Jersey, is an experience that explores the role art plays in the community and the consequences faced when it’s taken away. The world premiere production comes to the Mill Hill Playhouse (205 E. Front Street, Trenton) from February 10 through February 27, 2022. Press are invited to the opening night performance on February 12 at 7:30pm.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO