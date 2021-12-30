ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

“Masquerade” at Repertory Company Theatre Dec. 31

 5 days ago

Tickets: $28 adults, $17 teens (call box office for group rates) Enjoy the “music of the...

fox7austin.com

ZACH Theatre cancels 'A Christmas Carol' performances through Dec. 26

AUSTIN, Texas - ZACH Theatre has canceled performances of "A Christmas Carol" through Dec. 26 due to a case of COVID-19 in the company. The theatre says that a breakthrough case of COVID-19 was detected through testing within the company of the show before curtain on Tuesday night. After additional testing and union compliance, the theater canceled all performances through Sunday, Dec. 26.
AUSTIN, TX
berkshirefinearts.com

Charlotte Moore Directs Irish Repertory Theatre

Charlotte Moore has created a musical version of Dion Boucicault’s The Streets of New York. Its truths remain today. So too does it light-heartedness. The rich get rich and the poor get poorer. The talent displayed in the accumulation of wealth is often steeped in cruel criminal activity. Moore’s light touch and charming songs don’t hide the bitter truths. Yet Moore gives us an evening full of laughter and fun as we try to avert our gaze from people wrapped in blankets on the street.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
365thingsinhouston.com

4th Wall Theatre Company presents The Lifespan of a Fact at Studio 101

Watch a performance of The Lifespan of a Fact, the recent Broadway smash hit is inspired by John D’Agata’s and Jim Fingal’s debate-style book of the same name that brings to life the endless arguments of its original authors. When Fingal is assigned to fact-check D’Agata’s essay,...
THEATER & DANCE
newjerseystage.com

Passage Theatre Company presents World Premiere of "The OK Trenton Project"

(TRENTON, NJ) -- Five years ago, a group of Trenton students spent their summer creating a sculpture entitled “Helping Hands.” They learned the skills necessary to build something out of nothing with the promise of their work being publicly displayed in their community. Four days after installation, the sculpture was removed due to anonymous complaints that the piece too closely resembled a gang symbol. Based on a true story and composed of verbatim interviews from those directly involved, The OK Trenton Project, presented by Passage Theatre Company in Trenton, New Jersey, is an experience that explores the role art plays in the community and the consequences faced when it’s taken away. The world premiere production comes to the Mill Hill Playhouse (205 E. Front Street, Trenton) from February 10 through February 27, 2022. Press are invited to the opening night performance on February 12 at 7:30pm.
TRENTON, NJ
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Local theatre company reflects on its success

Building a community theatre takes time, dedication and an ability to roll with unexpected changes as the managers of the Riverbank and Snug Theatres in Marine City have certainly learned during the recent pandemic. Fortunately, Artistic Director Brittany Everitt Smith and her husband, Managing Director Aaron Dennis Smith are flexible,...
THEATER & DANCE
New Jersey Stage

The Ritz Theatre Company presents "Falsettos"

(HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ) -- The Ritz Theatre Company presents Falsettos from January 14-23. The hilarious, heartbreaking, and utterly unique, musical was written by William Finn and James Lapine. Falsettos revolves around the life of a charming, intelligent, neurotic gay man named Marvin, his wife, lover, about-to-be-Bar-Mitzvahed son, their psychiatrist, and the lesbians next door.
HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago’s Own Trinity Irish Dance Company Returns to the Auditorium Theatre

The Auditorium Theatre presents Trinity Irish Dance Company (TIDC) for a one-night-only performance on the theatre’s historic stage on February 5. Called “impossibly complex” by The New York Times and “sophisticated and commanding” by the Los Angeles Times, this company of diverse and elite performing artists celebrates Founding Artistic Director Mark Howard’s unique vision to fuse vibrant Irish traditions with ever-evolving American innovation. TIDC’s season – featuring performances on prestigious stages across the country including a one-week run at New York’s Joyce Theater and a three-week tour of Japan – will kick off at home right here in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
theartsdesk.com

Best of 2021: Theatre

Doubly terrific: Luke Thallon and Patsy Ferran in 'Camp Siegfried'Manuel Harlan. Hex, Force Majeure and Moulin Rouge were three prominent end-of-year openings to push their press nights into 2022, a year shrouded as I write this by Omicron-prompted uncertainty. All one can do, and hardly for the first time these days, is hope that sheer theatrical determination and perseverance will somehow out.
THEATER & DANCE
actlocallywaco.org

Brazos Theatre Chair Campaign

We’re saving you a seat, and here’s your chance to name it!. Be a part of the Brazos Theatre chair campaign! Our theater is in desperate need of new chairs (IYKYK!!). And this is a great opportunity to give you, your business, or someone you love a permanent marker at the Brazos. Your name, a sentiment, anniversary date, or the name of another person you wish to honor will be engraved on a plaque placed on the back of every theatre seat you sponsor! Sponsorship opportunities start at just $65. Get all the info here!
ENTERTAINMENT
richardsontoday.com

At the Eisemann Center

Pegasus Theatre’s “Prime Time for Murder” Continues through Jan. 16. Tickets: $75 Dec. 31 (includes NYE celebration after show); $24-$44 for other shows, with child and senior discounts offered. Dates: Wednesdays-Sundays through Jan. 16 (no shows Jan. 1 or Jan. 12) Times: 8 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, with additional...
THEATER & DANCE
Fairfax Times

Shakespeare Theatre Company presents Britney Spears musical Broadway bound “Once Upon a One More Time” is wowing crowds

What do you get when you combine fairy tale princesses, women empowerment and the music of Britney Spears?. The answer is the amusing and highly entertaining musical, “Once Upon a One More Time,” which is playing at the Shakespeare Theatre Company through January 9, and is on track to becoming the best-selling show in the theatre’s history.
THEATER & DANCE
flickeringmyth.com

Marvelous Adult Animated Movies by Ralph Bakshi

Marvelous Videos presents Ralph Bakshi’s animated classics…. When it comes to adult animation, most western audiences are familiar with a comedy of some sort. It seems that this is the only method by which an R-rated product can be approved by studios, meaning we are forced to endure terrible jokes at the expense of a potentially good story.
MOVIES
Jacksonville Daily Record

Florida Theatre is No. 21 in the world

The Florida Theatre had a much better 2021 than most venues of its size in terms of tickets sold. According to the Top 200 theater venues annual report released by concert industry trade magazine Pollstar, The 1,865-seat Florida Theatre in Downtown Jacksonville is No. 21 among theaters worldwide. The report...
FLORIDA STATE
oc-breeze.com

“Last Stop on Market Street” arrives at South Coast Repertory

Hop aboard the No. 5 bus and join South Coast Repertory (David Ivers, Artistic Director and Paula Tomei, Managing Director) on a musical joyride with the season’s only Theatre for Young Audiences and Families production: Last Stop on Market Street. Cheryl L. West’s adaptation of Matt de la Peña’s and Christian Robinson’s Newbury- and Caldecott-award-winning book runs Jan. 8 through 23 on the Julianne Argyros Stage.
THEATER & DANCE
365thingsinhouston.com

Tigers & Lillies NYE Masquerade Ball at Lilly & Bloom

Don a mask and head to this bar in the north end of Main Street for a New Year’s celebration with complimentary welcome cocktails, DJs spinning Top 40, cash drop after midnight, and more. Admission. Tickets are $10 in advance, $25 at the door; VIP sections available. Order tickets...
FOOD & DRINKS
Power 95.9

Free Movie Days For Kids Dec. 28 & 29 at Brightstar Theatre

After all the hustle and bustle of Christmas settle down, next week the big question will be, 'Okay now what can we do to occupy the kids?' Free movies, that's what. JustLoveandKindness.org is presenting two special movie days featuring two movies each day on Tuesday, December 28 and Wednesday, December 29 at Brightstar Theatre located at 2811 New Boston Road in Texarkana, Texas.
peakofohio.com

Free Christmas Concert Dec. 21 at the Holland Theatre in Bellefontaine

You are invited to a free Christmas concert at the Holland Theatre in Bellefontaine tonight (Tuesday, December 21, 2021) starting at 7 p.m. Come and enjoy the sounds of the season performed by the West Central Ohio Community Concert Band. We encourage open dialogue among people who may disagree. Difficult...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Colorado Springs Independent

Fear at Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Never mind the Sex Pistols, Fear were punk personified. Well, at least for the 2½ minutes it took frontman Lee Ving to roar his way through the band’s proto-hardcore anthem “Let’s Have a War (So You Can Go Die).”. The L.A. punk band found national notoriety...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
TBR News Media

Theatre Talk with Jason Allyn

Putting on a stage production is about so much more than actors and musicians. The staff working behind the scenes — stage managers, set builders, makeup artists and costume designers — are just as important, and their skills can make the difference between an excellent show and a mediocre one.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY

