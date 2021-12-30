Michigan State reveals jerseys, helmets for Peach Bowl [Video]

Well, we’re already got the most bizarre sports video of 2022. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Antonio Brown appeared to quit on his team during this afternoon’s game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. While the Bucs were driving down the field in the 3rd quarter, Brown was seen stripping off his jersey and equipment, tossing them to fans, and jogging to the locker room on his own despite teammates pleas for him not to:

