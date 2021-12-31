ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State's 500,000 COVID-19 test kit deal falls through, causing delays

By Connecticut Public Radio
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 3 days ago
The first phase of Gov. Ned Lamont’s promised 3 million at-home COVID-19 test kits will not make its way to Connecticut as expected. State officials had said Wednesday night that supply chain issues grounded the...

Connecticut Public

Manufacturers rush to ramp up rapid COVID test production as demand soars

The hottest commodity of the new year may very well be COVID-19 at-home rapid tests. Amid the current surge of infections, demand for the tests has soared. And if you can find them, major retailers, like CVS, Walmart and Amazon, have imposed limits on how many you can buy. Given the fast spread of the omicron variant, the tests have become an important tool for people who want to quickly find out if they've been infected. And last month, the Biden administration announced its plan to distribute 500 million rapid tests to Americans who request them. That and the broader demand from consumers has test manufacturers rushing to ramp up production.
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

