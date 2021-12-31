State's 500,000 COVID-19 test kit deal falls through, causing delays
By Connecticut Public Radio
Connecticut Public
3 days ago
The first phase of Gov. Ned Lamont’s promised 3 million at-home COVID-19 test kits will not make its way to Connecticut as expected. State officials had said Wednesday night that supply chain issues grounded the...
Governor Ned Lamont said in an appearance on Friday that his administration is working to bring in more at-home COVID-19 tests after a deal for over one million tests from another supplier fell through at the last minute. According to Lamont, the state is working with around thirty different suppliers...
Every year, the state of Connecticut sweeps up millions of dollars in uncashed checks, forgotten insurance policies and long-ignored investments with the promise of seeing those assets safely returned to their owners. But a state program that was created to return so-called unclaimed property is operating in ways that can...
The hottest commodity of the new year may very well be COVID-19 at-home rapid tests. Amid the current surge of infections, demand for the tests has soared. And if you can find them, major retailers, like CVS, Walmart and Amazon, have imposed limits on how many you can buy. Given the fast spread of the omicron variant, the tests have become an important tool for people who want to quickly find out if they've been infected. And last month, the Biden administration announced its plan to distribute 500 million rapid tests to Americans who request them. That and the broader demand from consumers has test manufacturers rushing to ramp up production.
Several restaurants in Portland are calling on local officials to institute a vaccine mandate. They says the mandate would protect frontline workers amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. Robbie grew up in New Hampshire, but has since written stories for radio stations from Washington, D.C., to a fishing village in...
Two Bridgeport City Council committees have approved a 12-year tax cut for a high-end apartment complex planned for the city’s East Side. Bridgeport’s deputy economic director estimated the tax cut will save the Steelpointe Harbor project developer about 40%. Supporters told the committees that the tax break is...
